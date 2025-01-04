Resultados y clasificación de la 20ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 20ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Sábado:
Tottenham 1 Solanke (4)
Newcastle 2 Gordon (6), Isak (38)
Aston Villa 2 Barkley (58), Bailey (76)
Leicester 1 Mavididi (63)
AFC Bournemouth 1 Brooks (77)
Everton 0
Manchester City 4 Coufal (10 en contra), Haland (42, 55), Foden (58)
West Ham 1 Füllkrug (71)
Crystal Palace 1 Mateta (82)
Chelsea 1 Palmer (14)
Southampton 0
Brentford 5 Schade (6), Mbeumo (62, 69 de penal), Lewis-Potter (90+2), Wissa (90+4)
(17h30 GMT) Brighton
Arsenal
- Domingo:
(14h00 GMT) Fulham
Ipswich Town
(16h30 GMT) Liverpool
Manchester United
- Lunes:
(20h00 GMT) Wolverhampton
Nottingham
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 45 18 14 3 1 45 17 28
2. Arsenal 39 19 11 6 2 38 17 21
3. Nottingham 37 19 11 4 4 26 19 7
4. Chelsea 36 20 10 6 4 39 24 15
5. Newcastle 35 20 10 5 5 34 22 12
6. Manchester City 34 20 10 4 6 36 27 9
7. AFC Bournemouth 33 20 9 6 5 30 23 7
8. Aston Villa 32 20 9 5 6 30 32 -2
9. Fulham 29 19 7 8 4 28 25 3
10. Brentford 27 20 8 3 9 38 35 3
11. Brighton 27 19 6 9 4 29 28 1
12. Tottenham 24 20 7 3 10 42 30 12
13. West Ham 23 20 6 5 9 24 39 -15
14. Manchester United 22 19 6 4 9 21 26 -5
15. Crystal Palace 21 20 4 9 7 21 28 -7
16. Everton 17 19 3 8 8 15 25 -10
17. Wolverhampton 16 19 4 4 11 31 42 -11
18. Ipswich Town 15 19 3 6 10 18 33 -15
19. Leicester 14 20 3 5 12 23 44 -21
20. Southampton 6 20 1 3 16 12 44 -32
bds/iga