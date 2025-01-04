HOY
Resultados y clasificación de la 20ª jornada de la Premier League


Resultados de los partidos de la 20ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Sábado:

Tottenham 1 Solanke (4)

Newcastle 2 Gordon (6), Isak (38)

Aston Villa 2 Barkley (58), Bailey (76)

Leicester 1 Mavididi (63)

AFC Bournemouth 1 Brooks (77)

Everton 0

Manchester City 4 Coufal (10 en contra), Haland (42, 55), Foden (58)

West Ham 1 Füllkrug (71)

Crystal Palace 1 Mateta (82)

Chelsea 1 Palmer (14)

Southampton 0

Brentford 5 Schade (6), Mbeumo (62, 69 de penal), Lewis-Potter (90+2), Wissa (90+4)

(17h30 GMT) Brighton

Arsenal

- Domingo:

(14h00 GMT) Fulham

Ipswich Town

(16h30 GMT) Liverpool

Manchester United

- Lunes:

(20h00 GMT) Wolverhampton

Nottingham

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 45 18 14 3 1 45 17 28

2. Arsenal 39 19 11 6 2 38 17 21

3. Nottingham 37 19 11 4 4 26 19 7

4. Chelsea 36 20 10 6 4 39 24 15

5. Newcastle 35 20 10 5 5 34 22 12

6. Manchester City 34 20 10 4 6 36 27 9

7. AFC Bournemouth 33 20 9 6 5 30 23 7

8. Aston Villa 32 20 9 5 6 30 32 -2

9. Fulham 29 19 7 8 4 28 25 3

10. Brentford 27 20 8 3 9 38 35 3

11. Brighton 27 19 6 9 4 29 28 1

12. Tottenham 24 20 7 3 10 42 30 12

13. West Ham 23 20 6 5 9 24 39 -15

14. Manchester United 22 19 6 4 9 21 26 -5

15. Crystal Palace 21 20 4 9 7 21 28 -7

16. Everton 17 19 3 8 8 15 25 -10

17. Wolverhampton 16 19 4 4 11 31 42 -11

18. Ipswich Town 15 19 3 6 10 18 33 -15

19. Leicester 14 20 3 5 12 23 44 -21

20. Southampton 6 20 1 3 16 12 44 -32

