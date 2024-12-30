Happy New Year 2025 LIVE: follow the countdown and celebrations around the world to say goodbye to the Old Year

From Sydney's fireworks to Times Square in the U.S., see how cities welcome the new year with joy and hope. Photo: BBC/Kolaboo

As the world spins into a new calendar year, the diverse cultures and traditions of each country light up with their unique celebrations. New Year's Eve and New Year's Day are universal holidays, yet the ways in which they are observed are as varied as the places they occur in. From vibrant fireworks to solemn reflections, and from time-honored rituals to modern-day parties, the global tapestry of New Year’s celebrations provides a fascinating glimpse into the heart and soul of different societies.

These celebrations are not just about marking the passage of time; they embody hopes, dreams, and the collective spirit of communities. For many, it is a time to leave behind the troubles of the past and to welcome the future with optimism and renewed vigor. Whether it’s the sparkling festivities in major cities or the intimate gatherings in rural areas, New Year’s traditions are a vivid reflection of cultural identity and human resilience.

Sydney dazzles with fireworks, while Tokyo upholds traditions. Explore how different cities embrace the new year with joy and hope. Photo: city experieciences

Celebrations around the world

One of the most iconic New Year’s celebrations takes place in Sydney, Australia. As one of the first major cities to welcome the new year, Sydney’s harbor lights up with a spectacular fireworks display. Thousands gather at vantage points around the city, while millions more watch the dazzling show on television. This event has become a symbol of joy and unity, as people from all walks of life come together to celebrate with music, food, and good company.

In Japan, the new year, known as Shogatsu, is a deeply spiritual and family-oriented occasion. The Japanese prepare for the new year with thorough house cleaning and decoration to welcome the Toshigami, the deity believed to bring good fortune. At midnight, temples and shrines ring their bells 108 times to cleanse the sins and impurities of the past year. Families gather to share traditional foods like osechi-ryori, and on New Year's Day, many partake in hatsumode, the first shrine visit of the year to pray for health and happiness.

Unique traditions and customs

In Spain, the New Year’s Eve tradition known as Nochevieja includes the eating of twelve grapes at the stroke of midnight. Each grape represents a month of the coming year, and it’s believed that if you manage to eat all twelve grapes in time, you'll have good luck for the entire year. This custom, known as las doce uvas de la suerte, is celebrated with enthusiasm across the country, often accompanied by festive street parties and the lively sounds of music and fireworks.

In Brazil, New Year’s celebrations are marked by the tradition of jumping seven waves at midnight. This custom, influenced by African traditions, takes place along the beaches, particularly in Rio de Janeiro. Each wave represents a wish for the coming year, and participants often wear white to symbolize peace and renewal. The celebrations are also famous for their vibrant fireworks displays and beach parties, where thousands of people gather to celebrate the new beginning.