The first and last country to welcome the New Year 2025 around the world

Some countries have the privilege of welcoming the arrival of the New Year first, while others must wait until the last minute of the day. Image: LR composition/CDN

The arrival of the new year is not simultaneous across the globe. Due to the International Date Line, an invisible boundary traversing the Pacific Ocean, some countries are fortunate enough to usher in the New Year ahead of others, while some must wait until the final moments of January 1. This creates a nearly 26-hour-long global celebration.

In this array of time zones, a small island nation frequently grabs attention as the first to ring in the New Year 2025. Conversely, two renowned islands under U.S. administration will be the last to bid farewell to the old year. Interestingly, Samoa, another Pacific nation, was not always among the earliest to celebrate this occasion.

The last citizens to celebrate New Year 2025 belong to the USA. Image: The New Year Around The World



Which country will be the first to welcome the New Year 2025?

The privilege of being the first to ring in the New Year 2025 goes to Kiribati, particularly its Kiritimati Atoll. This small island nation in the Pacific Ocean shifted its time zone to UTC+14 in 1995, aligning with its key trading partners in Asia and Australia.

As a result, Kiribati stands as a global symbol of the annual transition, with the first fireworks illuminating the sky much earlier than in many other parts of the world.

This time difference between Kiribati and the Baker and Howland Islands creates a 26-hour gap in global celebrations. Image: CDN



The people of Kiribati celebrate with traditional dances, religious ceremonies, and family dinners, welcoming the New Year with a sense of community and renewed hope. For visiting tourists, this remote destination offers a unique and unforgettable experience.

Which country will be the last to welcome the New Year 2025?

Although Kiribati will have already rung in 2025, the Baker and Howland Islands, which are unincorporated U.S. territories, will remain in the UTC-12 time zone, waiting to conclude the festivities. These secluded islands, preserved as nature reserves, are seldom visited except by scientists and U.S. military personnel.

Due to their isolation, these islands do not host large-scale New Year celebrations or attract crowds. Nevertheless, they hold significance as the last locations to officially mark the end of the global calendar.

Here they will wait patiently in the UTC-12 time zone to bid farewell to the festivities. Image: CDN



Interestingly, the time difference between Kiribati and the Baker and Howland Islands creates a 26-hour span of global celebrations. Thus, while some nations are already experiencing the first sunrise of the year, others are still counting down the final moments.

The isolation of these islands means that there are no large celebrations or crowds welcoming the New Year 2025. Image: La Brújula Verde



Why did Samoa go from being one of the last to one of the first to celebrate New Year?

Samoa's situation is a compelling example of how a nation can redefine its relationship with time. Prior to 2011, Samoa was in the UTC-11 time zone, making it one of the last places to usher in the New Year. However, in a calculated decision, the Samoan government opted to leap across the International Date Line and switch to the UTC+13 time zone.

This change was primarily driven by economic considerations. Samoa had strong trade ties with Australia and New Zealand, which were a full day ahead on the calendar. By aligning its time zone with these key partners, Samoa was able to synchronize business hours, thereby enhancing economic exchanges and eliminating the complications caused by the day difference.

Since making this adjustment, Samoa has relished being among the first countries to greet the New Year, while its close neighbor, American Samoa, which remains in the UTC-11 time zone, continues to celebrate the occasion a day later.