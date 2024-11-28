The pug Vito wins the top prize at the National Dog Show after beating more than a thousand dogs in US

The 2024 National Dog Show crowned Vito the Pug as Best in Show, triumphing over around 1,940 other dogs from 205 different breeds and varieties. Foto: composición LR/NBC News

The 2024 National Dog Show crowned Vito the Pug as Best in Show, triumphing over around 1,940 other dogs from 205 different breeds and varieties. Foto: composición LR/NBC News

In an unprecedented turn of events, Vito, a charming pug from Chapel Hill, N.C., has claimed the coveted title of Best in Show at the 2024 National Dog Show. This marks the first time a pug has won this prestigious award since the show's inception in 2002. Competing against over 1,900 dogs from more than 200 breeds, Vito's victory is a testament to his exceptional qualities and undeniable charm. As the announcement was made, Vito looked up at his handler, Michael Scott, with a curious tilt of his head, almost as if he was trying to grasp the surrounding excitement.

Show judge George Milutinovich praised Vito for his beautiful expression and movement, asking Scott if the pug knew he had won. "He's very smug," Scott replied with a smile. "I think he knows." Vito triumphed over six other finalists, including a clumber spaniel named Houston, an Ibiza hound called The Zit, and a Berger Picard named Rupert. Verde, a Welsh terrier, secured the Reserve Best in Show, highlighting the fierce competition at this year's event.

The National Dog Show, founded in 1879 and held annually since 1933, has become a beloved Thanksgiving tradition. Foto: NPR

Who won the dog show 2024?

The 2024 National Dog Show crowned Vito the Pug as Best in Show, triumphing over around 1,940 other dogs from 205 different breeds and varieties. This year’s competition took place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

The Legacy of the National Dog Show

The National Dog Show, founded in 1879 and held annually since 1933, has become a beloved Thanksgiving tradition. Presented by Purina and televised since 2002, the show attracts around 20 million viewers each year. This year, the event saw the debut of a new breed, the Lancashire heeler, adding to the show's rich history and diversity.

Pugs, known for their loving and playful nature, have a storied past as the mischievous companions of Chinese emperors. Today, they continue to capture hearts worldwide, a sentiment echoed by the American Kennel Club. With Vito's historic win, this small but solid breed has firmly cemented its place in the annals of the National Dog Show.

By skillfully organizing the information, utilizing relevant keywords, and maintaining a captivating tone, this article aims to engage readers and make a lasting impression.