Donald Trump appointed a seasoned veteran to try to stop war between Russia and Ukraine. Photo: LR Composition/Jazmin Ceras

President-elect Trump has appointed a Vietnam War veteran and retired general to a new role aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. According to Reuters, Trump has established the position of special envoy for the Ukraine conflict and selected Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg for the job. The conflict between the two European nations began in 2020.

The war in Ukraine has come at a high cost to the U.S. in terms of military aid and economic sanctions on Russia. Trump could argue that, through his intervention, taxpayer spending abroad can be reduced, while ensuring that sanctions and support for Ukraine are handled more efficiently and directed toward desired outcomes.

Veteran Keith Kellogg will be the go-between for the Russia-Ukraine War. Photo: The reason

Who is General Keith Kellogg, and how will he end the war between Russia and Ukraine?

Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg is a retired general and Vietnam War veteran who served as the national security adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence. Recently, President-elect Trump appointed him as the special envoy for Ukraine conflict2. Kellogg was seen at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, where he reportedly presented a plan to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Kellogg's plan, co-authored in April, suggests using weapons supplied to Ukraine as leverage for armistice negotiations with Russia. This approach reflects a blend of national interests, political pragmatism, and Kellogg's leadership style4. His extensive military and national security experience makes him a key figure in Trump's strategy to mediate the conflict.

The United States, through Trump, indicated that it will take action over the Russia-Ukraine War. Photo: The Intercept.

The 3 keys to understanding why Trump would intervene to end the war between Russia and Ukraine

Three sources informed Reuters that Kellogg presented Trump with a plan to end the conflict and co-authored a research document in April suggesting the use of weapons supplied to Ukraine as leverage in armistice negotiations with Russia. These factors reflect a blend of national interests, political pragmatism, and Trump's personal leadership style, which could drive him to mediate the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Trump prioritizes US interests over international commitments and may see intervening in the conflict as a way to benefit American interests. Skepticism of NATO and European Allies : Trump has criticized NATO members for not meeting defense commitments, and may use the conflict to pressure European countries to take a more active role or negotiate with Russia.

: Trump has criticized NATO members for not meeting defense commitments, and may use the conflict to pressure European countries to take a more active role or negotiate with Russia. Negotiating Leader Image: Trump has promoted himself as a skilled negotiator. Resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict could enhance his image as a leader capable of addressing complex global issues, boosting his potential reelection prospects.

Russia and Ukraine are attacking each other over various geographical territories. Photo: IMG.



