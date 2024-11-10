HOY
Resultados y clasificación de la 11ª jornada de la Premier League


Resultados de los partidos de la 11ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Sábado:

Crystal Palace 0

Fulham 2 Smith-Rowe (45+2), Wilson (83)

West Ham 0

Everton 0

Wolverhampton 2 Sarabia (2), Cunha (51)

Southampton 0

Brentford 3 Wissa (27, 58), Damsgaard (50)

AFC Bournemouth 2 Barbosa (17), Kluivert (49)

Brighton 2 Pedro (78), O'Riley (83)

Manchester City 1 Haland (23)

Liverpool 2 Núñez (20), Salah (84)

Aston Villa 0

- Domingo:

Manchester United 3 Bruno Fernandes (17), Vestergaard (38 en contra), Garnacho (82)

Leicester 0

Nottingham 1 Murillo (21)

Newcastle 3 Isak (54), Joelinton (72), Barnes (83)

Tottenham 1 Bentancur (69)

Ipswich Town 2 Szmodics (31), Delap (43)

(16h30 GMT) Chelsea

Arsenal

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 28 11 9 1 1 21 6 15

2. Manchester City 23 11 7 2 2 22 13 9

3. Nottingham 19 10 5 4 1 14 7 7

4. Brighton 19 11 5 4 2 19 15 4

5. Chelsea 18 10 5 3 2 20 12 8

6. Arsenal 18 10 5 3 2 17 11 6

7. Fulham 18 11 5 3 3 16 13 3

8. Aston Villa 18 11 5 3 3 17 17 0

9. Tottenham 16 10 5 1 4 22 11 11

10. Brentford 16 11 5 1 5 22 22 0

11. AFC Bournemouth 15 11 4 3 4 15 15 0

12. Newcastle 15 10 4 3 3 10 10 0

13. Manchester United 12 10 3 3 4 9 12 -3

14. West Ham 12 11 3 3 5 13 19 -6

15. Leicester 10 10 2 4 4 14 18 -4

16. Everton 10 11 2 4 5 10 17 -7

17. Crystal Palace 7 11 1 4 6 8 15 -7

18. Wolverhampton 6 11 1 3 7 16 27 -11

19. Ipswich Town 5 10 0 5 5 10 21 -11

20. Southampton 4 11 1 1 9 7 21 -14

