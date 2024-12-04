Tragedy in Florida: man murders fiancée after she breaks off engagement at football party in US

In his confession to the police, Hyder stated that the altercation started when Du'Mee informed him she would not marry him and handed back her engagement ring. Picture: composed LR / Fox News

In a tragic event, Timothy Hyder, a Florida man, allegedly killed his fiancée, Natalia Du'Mee, after she broke off their engagement during a football watch party. The incident took place in St. Cloud, Florida, where the couple had been drinking and arguing.

According to reports, Hyder shot Du'Mee with a .357 Magnum revolver after she returned the engagement ring and told him she wouldn't marry him. Local police are investigating the case, and Hyder has been arrested and charged with murder.

A Relationship Defined by Turmoil

Hyder and Du'Mee had been in a relationship since October 2021, but family members described it as turbulent, particularly when alcohol was involved. Police reported that the couple often argued, with tensions rising during a football gathering earlier in the day.

Du'Mee's daughter, who was present at the home during the tragic event, mentioned that the couple returned from the party still engaged in a heated argument. She overheard their dispute before the fatal shooting occurred.

Timothy Hyder in the court. Picture: Yahoo

The Deadly Encounter

In his confession to the police, Hyder stated that the confrontation began when Du'Mee informed him she would not marry him and returned her engagement ring. According to the arrest affidavit, Hyder retrieved his revolver from a closet, went back to the porch where they had been arguing, and shot Du'Mee in the back of the head.

Hyder allegedly told the police that he asked Du'Mee one last time if she was certain about ending the engagement. When she confirmed her decision, he said, "I put one right in the back of her head."

Du'Mee's daughter, who heard the gunshot, found her mother bleeding from her head and mouth. Hyder then instructed her to call 911 while he waited outside for law enforcement.

A Haunting Admission

Hyder expressed to officers that he regretted his actions and claimed he "snapped" in the heat of the moment. During their search of the home, police found the revolver in plain sight. Hyder has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Osceola County Jail.

Community Stunned by Tragedy

The St. Cloud community is deeply affected by the tragic event. Neighbors noted that the couple had occasional quarrels, but they were shocked by the extreme escalation of violence. This case highlights the lethal potential of domestic disputes and emphasizes the importance of addressing relationship violence before it escalates.

Authorities have yet to release further details, and Hyder's legal representation has not made a statement. As the investigation proceeds, Du'Mee's family is grieving the loss of a beloved mother and friend.