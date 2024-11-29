Black Friday 2024 in Sam's Club: deals, discounts and everything you need to know today in US

Get ready to shop 'til you drop because Black Friday has officially arrived! Major retailers like Best Buy, Sam's Club, Amazon, Walmart, and Target have kicked off their sales weeks in advance, enticing shoppers with irresistible deals. According to the National Retail Federation, a staggering 183.4 million people are expected to hit the stores and shop online between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday in 2024, surpassing last year's record of 182 million.

Whether you're eyeing that big-ticket item you've been saving for all year, hunting for the latest tech, toys, and goodies for the little ones, or searching for the best deals on fashion and beauty products, Black Friday is the prime time to check off your shopping list. With a plethora of discounts and promotions, it's the perfect opportunity to score some fantastic bargains.

Available in the best chains in the United States | Picture: RPP

What are the latest deals, offers, and updates from Sam's Club for Black Friday?

Wholesalers like Sam's Club offer great deals year-round, but the savings are even more impressive during Black Friday. You can find amazing discounts on tech, home appliances, and more, making it the perfect time to start your holiday shopping.

Sam's Club, a membership-based retailer like Costco, offers exclusive deals to members. Non-members can shop online with a guest account, but only members can access the full holiday savings1. For a limited time, you can join Sam's Club for $20 and get a 60% discount, making it easier to enjoy the Black Friday deals.

Apple Watch Series 10: US$379 (save US$40): Save US$40 on the latest 46-mm Apple Watch. Alternatively, you can get a 42-mm Series 10 Apple Watch for $349.

US$379 (save US$40): Save US$40 on the latest 46-mm Apple Watch. Alternatively, you can get a 42-mm Series 10 Apple Watch for $349. TP-Link Deco AX4300 Pro: $169 (save US$60): This is a great deal for a three-pack, whole-home mesh Wi-Fi 6 system for up to 150 connected devices.

$169 (save US$60): This is a great deal for a three-pack, whole-home mesh Wi-Fi 6 system for up to 150 connected devices. Dyson Outsize Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum: US$400 (save US$150): This vacuum has attachments for any sort of surface, and it comes with the reputation Dyson carries, so you know it's good. Save US$150 with this special.

US$400 (save US$150): This vacuum has attachments for any sort of surface, and it comes with the reputation Dyson carries, so you know it's good. Save US$150 with this special. bObsweep Dustin Self-Emptying: Robot Vacuum and Mop: US$200 (save US$400): This robot vacuum and mop is an amazing $400 off. It self-empties into a 4.6L bag that holds up to 100 days of dust and debris, meaning you don't have to empty it often.

Robot Vacuum and Mop: US$200 (save US$400): This robot vacuum and mop is an amazing $400 off. It self-empties into a 4.6L bag that holds up to 100 days of dust and debris, meaning you don't have to empty it often. Apple AirPods Pro: US$189 (save US$10): Get the second-generation AirPods Pro with USB-C charging at US$10 off.

US$189 (save US$10): Get the second-generation AirPods Pro with USB-C charging at US$10 off. Bose QuietComfort headphones: US$169 (save US$150): These Bluetooth headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life and rich, vibrant audio.

US$169 (save US$150): These Bluetooth headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life and rich, vibrant audio. Acer Aspire 3 Spin laptop: US$299 (save US$100): This Windows laptop features a 14-inch spinning touch display, Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

US$299 (save US$100): This Windows laptop features a 14-inch spinning touch display, Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Samsung 11.1.4 home theater system: US$1,499 (save US$500): You can get a Q-Symphony Samsung home theater system with Dolby Atmos Audio support at US$500 off.

When do Black Friday 2024 sales begin?

With the growing trend towards online shopping, many retailers have started their Black Friday deals earlier and extended them, allowing customers more time to take advantage. Major stores like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Staples, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Target began offering discounts as early as the start of November. Nonetheless, the most significant deals are often saved for Black Friday itself or Cyber Monday.

ALSO SEE: Black Friday en Walmart y Home Depot: horario oficial de las tiendas este 29 de noviembre en Estados Unidos

When does Black Friday start on Amazon?

Amazon’s Black Friday Week kicked off on Thursday, Nov. 21, and will continue until Friday, Nov. 29. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 55% on select Amazon devices, such as Amazon Fire Smart TVs and Kindles, and up to 50% off on branded items from popular franchises like Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars. Additional select items are also available at up to 50% off.