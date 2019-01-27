Watch the 2019 SAG Awards: nominees and complete list of winners

The Screen Actors Guild Awards is for and to the actors. Unlike any other, the SAG Awards 2019 are given by their own peers. Watch the show live.
WATCH SAG Awards 2019 | This Sunday evening will take place one of the most important events in Hollywood and film industry. Actors from both film and television will arrive at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles for the 25 annual awards ceremony.
The show will be airing on TNT and TBS at 8.00 p. m. ET and 5.00 p. m. PT and will be hosted by the actress Megan Mullaly, best known for her role in ‘Will & Grace’.
The Screen Actors Guild Awards pre-show will take place on Sunday 27 January
Pacific Time: 5.00 p. m.
East Time: 8.00 p. m.
The 25 annual awards ceremony will air live on both TBS and TNT at 8.00 p.m. ET / 5 p. m. PT. You can watch the red carpet on different channels where it will be live-streamed for dree in different platforms. Even if you don’t have cable, you’ll be able to enjoy the pre-show.
Everything's getting ready for tonight's event.
The official red carpet pre-show will be hosted by People, Entertainment Weekly and TNT at 5.30 p.m. ET / 2.30 p. m. PT.
In case you don’t have cable, PeopleTV lets you watch the SAG Awards 2019. Click here to access the website. Social media websites such as YouTube will allow you to watch the ceremony live. PeopleTv's channel will air the SAG Awards 2019 here.
Other websites where you can watch the pre-show are tntdrama.com/sag-awards, sagawards.org, and PEOPLE.com.
Film
A Star is Born
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Rich Asians
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Amy Adams, Vice
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
Mission: Impossible – Fallout