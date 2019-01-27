Watch the 2019 SAG Awards: nominees and complete list of winners

WATCH SAG Awards 2019 | This Sunday evening will take place one of the most important events in Hollywood and film industry. Actors from both film and television will arrive at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles for the 25 annual awards ceremony.

The show will be airing on TNT and TBS at 8.00 p. m. ET and 5.00 p. m. PT and will be hosted by the actress Megan Mullaly, best known for her role in ‘Will & Grace’.

What time are the SAG Awards on tonight

The Screen Actors Guild Awards pre-show will take place on Sunday 27 January

Pacific Time: 5.00 p. m.

East Time: 8.00 p. m.

What channel are the SAG Awards on tonight

The 25 annual awards ceremony will air live on both TBS and TNT at 8.00 p.m. ET / 5 p. m. PT. You can watch the red carpet on different channels where it will be live-streamed for dree in different platforms. Even if you don’t have cable, you’ll be able to enjoy the pre-show.

Everything's getting ready for tonight's event.

SAG Awards pre-show

The official red carpet pre-show will be hosted by People, Entertainment Weekly and TNT at 5.30 p.m. ET / 2.30 p. m. PT.

In case you don’t have cable, PeopleTV lets you watch the SAG Awards 2019. Click here to access the website. Social media websites such as YouTube will allow you to watch the ceremony live. PeopleTv's channel will air the SAG Awards 2019 here.

Other websites where you can watch the pre-show are tntdrama.com/sag-awards, sagawards.org, and PEOPLE.com.

SAG Awards 2019 nominees

Film

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Star is Born

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

Mission: Impossible – Fallout