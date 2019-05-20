Así dijeron adiós a las serie las estrellas de Juego de Tronos (FOTOS)

Tras emitirse el capítulo final de la serie de HBO, Juego de tronos, sus protagonistas se han despedido de manera muy particular, colgando emotivos mensajes en sus redes sociales, así como unas cuantas fotos, para dejar ver su evolución tanto física como mental y emocional.
"Las palabras se quedan pequeñas en comparación con todo lo que esta serie y Dany (Daenerys Targaryen, su personaje) han significado para mí. El capítulo de la madre de dragones ha formado toda mi vida adulta. Esta mujer se ha quedado con mi corazón. He sudado con las llamas del fuego de dragón, he derramado muchas lágrimas por los que dejaron nuestra familia antes de tiempo y me he exprimido la cabeza tratando de otorgarle a Khaleesi las mejores palabras, acciones y justicia. La serie me ha convertido en la mujer que soy como intérprete y como ser humano. Cómo me habría gustado que mi querido padre estuviera aquí para ver lo lejos que hemos llegado", escribió Emilia Clarke a sus más de 23 millones de seguidores en Instagram.
La actriz Sophie Turner, quien interpreta a Sansa Stark, también agradeció a los fans y se despidió de su personaje en redes sociales: "Gracias por enamorarse de estos personajes y apoyar esta ficción hasta el final. Los echaré de menos. Sansa, gracias por enseñarme lo que realmente son la resistencia, el valor y la fuerza. Gracias por enseñarme a ser amable y paciente y a saber cómo gestionar el amor", escribió a sus 12,7 millones de seguidores en Instagram.
John Bradley West, que en la serie interpreta a Samwell Tarty, dijo a sus 1,5 millones de seguidores que este es "el último paso de un largo y fantástico viaje. Un viaje que para mí empezó a las 10 de la mañana del lunes 19 de julio de 2010", explica, mostrando el folio donde se ve la orden de rodaje de ese día. "Aquí ven el ensayo en el que conocí a Kit (Harington) y la primera vez que llevé la ropa con la que me han visto durante ocho temporadas. Estoy feliz de conservar esto. No cambiaría esa experiencia ni a esa gente por nada del mundo. Disfruten el episodio y gracias por todo".
La actriz Maisie Williams, que ha interpretado a Arya Stark, ha sido más escueta colgando una foto de ella, muy seria, junto a un corazón negro. Sin embargo, su pequeño mensaje, en menos de un día, ha logrado 1,3 millones de Me gusta.
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything. ❤️❤️❤️ @gameofthrones @hbo #GOT 👋