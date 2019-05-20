Así dijeron adiós a las serie las estrellas de Juego de Tronos (FOTOS)

Tras emitirse el capítulo final de la serie de HBO, Juego de tronos, sus protagonistas se han despedido de manera muy particular, colgando emotivos mensajes en sus redes sociales, así como unas cuantas fotos, para dejar ver su evolución tanto física como mental y emocional.

"Las palabras se quedan pequeñas en comparación con todo lo que esta serie y Dany (Daenerys Targaryen, su personaje) han significado para mí. El capítulo de la madre de dragones ha formado toda mi vida adulta. Esta mujer se ha quedado con mi corazón. He sudado con las llamas del fuego de dragón, he derramado muchas lágrimas por los que dejaron nuestra familia antes de tiempo y me he exprimido la cabeza tratando de otorgarle a Khaleesi las mejores palabras, acciones y justicia. La serie me ha convertido en la mujer que soy como intérprete y como ser humano. Cómo me habría gustado que mi querido padre estuviera aquí para ver lo lejos que hemos llegado", escribió Emilia Clarke a sus más de 23 millones de seguidores en Instagram.

La actriz Sophie Turner, quien interpreta a Sansa Stark, también agradeció a los fans y se despidió de su personaje en redes sociales: "Gracias por enamorarse de estos personajes y apoyar esta ficción hasta el final. Los echaré de menos. Sansa, gracias por enseñarme lo que realmente son la resistencia, el valor y la fuerza. Gracias por enseñarme a ser amable y paciente y a saber cómo gestionar el amor", escribió a sus 12,7 millones de seguidores en Instagram.

John Bradley West, que en la serie interpreta a Samwell Tarty, dijo a sus 1,5 millones de seguidores que este es "el último paso de un largo y fantástico viaje. Un viaje que para mí empezó a las 10 de la mañana del lunes 19 de julio de 2010", explica, mostrando el folio donde se ve la orden de rodaje de ese día. "Aquí ven el ensayo en el que conocí a Kit (Harington) y la primera vez que llevé la ropa con la que me han visto durante ocho temporadas. Estoy feliz de conservar esto. No cambiaría esa experiencia ni a esa gente por nada del mundo. Disfruten el episodio y gracias por todo".

La actriz Maisie Williams, que ha interpretado a Arya Stark, ha sido más escueta colgando una foto de ella, muy seria, junto a un corazón negro. Sin embargo, su pequeño mensaje, en menos de un día, ha logrado 1,3 millones de Me gusta.