Resultados y clasificación de la 12ª jornada de la Premier League


Resultados de los partidos de la 12ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Sábado:

Leicester 1 J. Ayew (90+5 de penal)

Chelsea 2 Jackson (15), Fernández (75)

Bournemouth 1 Brooks (90+3)

Brighton 2 Pedro (4), Mitoma (49)

Aston Villa 2 Watkins (36), Barkley (77)

Crystal Palace 2 Sarr (4), Devenny (45+1)

Arsenal 3 Saka (15), Thomas (52), Nwaneri (86)

Nottingham 0

Everton 0

Brentford 0

Fulham 1 Iwobi (20)

Wolverhampton 4 Cunha (31, 87), Gomes (53), Guedes (90+5)

Manchester City 0

Tottenham 4 Maddison (13, 20), Porro (52), Johnson (90+3)

- Domingo:

Southampton 2 Armstrong (42), Fernandes (56)

Liverpool 3 Szoboszlai (30), Salah (65, 83 de penal)

Ipswich Town 1 Hutchinson (43)

Manchester United 1 Rashford (2)

- Lunes:

Newcastle 0

West Ham 2 Soucek (10), Wan-Bissaka (53)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 31 12 10 1 1 24 8 16

2. Manchester City 23 12 7 2 3 22 17 5

3. Chelsea 22 12 6 4 2 23 14 9

4. Arsenal 22 12 6 4 2 21 12 9

5. Brighton 22 12 6 4 2 21 16 5

6. Tottenham 19 12 6 1 5 27 13 14

7. Nottingham 19 12 5 4 3 15 13 2

8. Aston Villa 19 12 5 4 3 19 19 0

9. Fulham 18 12 5 3 4 17 17 0

10. Newcastle 18 12 5 3 4 13 13 0

11. Brentford 17 12 5 2 5 22 22 0

12. Manchester United 16 12 4 4 4 13 13 0

13. Bournemouth 15 12 4 3 5 16 17 -1

14. West Ham 15 12 4 3 5 15 19 -4

15. Everton 11 12 2 5 5 10 17 -7

16. Leicester 10 12 2 4 6 15 23 -8

17. Wolverhampton 9 12 2 3 7 20 28 -8

18. Ipswich Town 9 12 1 6 5 13 23 -10

19. Crystal Palace 8 12 1 5 6 10 17 -7

20. Southampton 4 12 1 1 10 9 24 -15

