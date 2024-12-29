HOY
Últimas Noticias del Perú y el Mundo en larepublica.pe
Agencias

Resultados y clasificación de la 19ª jornada de la Premier League


Resultados de los partidos de la 19ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Domingo:

Leicester 0

Manchester City 2 Savinho (21), Haaland (74)

Crystal Palace 2 Chalobah (31), Eze (52)

Southampton 1 Dibling (14)

Tottenham 2 Bentancur (12), Johnson (45+3)

Wolverhampton 2 Hwang (7), Strand Larsen (87)

Everton 0

Nottingham 2 Woods (15), Gibbs-White (61)

Fulham 2 Jiménez (40), Wilson (72)

AFC Bournemouth 2 Barbosa (51), Ouattara (89)

West Ham 0

Liverpool 5 Luis Díaz (30), Gakpo (40), Salah (44), Alexander-Arnold (54), Diogo Jota (84)

- Lunes:

(19h45 GMT) Aston Villa

Brighton

Ipswich Town

Chelsea

(20h00 GMT) Manchester United

Newcastle

- Miércoles:

(17h30 GMT) Brentford

Arsenal

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 45 18 14 3 1 45 17 28

2. Nottingham 37 19 11 4 4 26 19 7

3. Arsenal 36 18 10 6 2 35 16 19

4. Chelsea 35 18 10 5 3 38 21 17

5. Manchester City 31 19 9 4 6 32 26 6

6. AFC Bournemouth 30 19 8 6 5 29 23 6

7. Newcastle 29 18 8 5 5 30 21 9

8. Fulham 29 19 7 8 4 28 25 3

9. Aston Villa 28 18 8 4 6 26 29 -3

10. Brighton 26 18 6 8 4 27 26 1

11. Tottenham 24 19 7 3 9 41 28 13

12. Brentford 24 18 7 3 8 32 32 0

13. West Ham 23 19 6 5 8 23 35 -12

14. Manchester United 22 18 6 4 8 21 24 -3

15. Crystal Palace 20 19 4 8 7 20 27 -7

16. Everton 17 18 3 8 7 15 24 -9

17. Wolverhampton 16 19 4 4 11 31 42 -11

18. Leicester 14 19 3 5 11 22 42 -20

19. Ipswich Town 12 18 2 6 10 16 33 -17

20. Southampton 6 19 1 3 15 12 39 -27

./bds/dam/mcd

Únete al canal de Whatsapp

Últimas Noticias

VER MÁS