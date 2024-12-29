Resultados y clasificación de la 19ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 19ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Domingo:
Leicester 0
Manchester City 2 Savinho (21), Haaland (74)
Crystal Palace 2 Chalobah (31), Eze (52)
Southampton 1 Dibling (14)
Tottenham 2 Bentancur (12), Johnson (45+3)
Wolverhampton 2 Hwang (7), Strand Larsen (87)
Everton 0
Nottingham 2 Woods (15), Gibbs-White (61)
Fulham 2 Jiménez (40), Wilson (72)
AFC Bournemouth 2 Barbosa (51), Ouattara (89)
West Ham 0
Liverpool 5 Luis Díaz (30), Gakpo (40), Salah (44), Alexander-Arnold (54), Diogo Jota (84)
- Lunes:
(19h45 GMT) Aston Villa
Brighton
Ipswich Town
Chelsea
(20h00 GMT) Manchester United
Newcastle
- Miércoles:
(17h30 GMT) Brentford
Arsenal
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 45 18 14 3 1 45 17 28
2. Nottingham 37 19 11 4 4 26 19 7
3. Arsenal 36 18 10 6 2 35 16 19
4. Chelsea 35 18 10 5 3 38 21 17
5. Manchester City 31 19 9 4 6 32 26 6
6. AFC Bournemouth 30 19 8 6 5 29 23 6
7. Newcastle 29 18 8 5 5 30 21 9
8. Fulham 29 19 7 8 4 28 25 3
9. Aston Villa 28 18 8 4 6 26 29 -3
10. Brighton 26 18 6 8 4 27 26 1
11. Tottenham 24 19 7 3 9 41 28 13
12. Brentford 24 18 7 3 8 32 32 0
13. West Ham 23 19 6 5 8 23 35 -12
14. Manchester United 22 18 6 4 8 21 24 -3
15. Crystal Palace 20 19 4 8 7 20 27 -7
16. Everton 17 18 3 8 7 15 24 -9
17. Wolverhampton 16 19 4 4 11 31 42 -11
18. Leicester 14 19 3 5 11 22 42 -20
19. Ipswich Town 12 18 2 6 10 16 33 -17
20. Southampton 6 19 1 3 15 12 39 -27
