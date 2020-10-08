Profesor prohíbe a universitaria que amamante a su bebé durante clase virtual
Marcella Mares, alumna de una universidad de California, denunció que un docente la humilló y discriminó frente a sus compañeros durante una sesión de Zoom. Días después, el acusado le ofreció disculpas.
La universitaria Marcella Mares, estudiante de Fresno City College en California (Estados Unidos), denunció esta semana que uno de sus docentes le prohibió amamantar a su pequeña de diez meses durante una clase de Zoom realizada el pasado 23 de septiembre.
Según contó la joven a CCN, en la víspera recibió un correo electrónico de su profesor donde le explicaba las reglas de clase: cámaras y micrófonos encendidos desde que se registraba la asistencia hasta el final.
Marcella Mares respondió el mail y pidió comprensión para cuando le tocara alimentar a su hija. “Tenía la esperanza” de que no afectara su calificación, pero lo que recibió fue una respuesta carente de empatía.
“Me alegra saber que puede tener la cámara y el micrófono encendidos, pero por favor no amamante a su hija durante la clase porque no es lo que debería estar haciendo. Solo haz eso después de clase", le respondió el catedrático, según recoge CNN. Marcella Mares decidió hacer público su caso a través de Instagram.
“Lo primero que (el profesor) le dijo a toda la clase en nuestra reunión de Zoom fue: ‘recibí un correo electrónico realmente extraño de una estudiante que decía que tenía que hacer cosas inapropiadas durante el tiempo de la conferencia. Ustedes deben entender que ahora tienen prioridades y dejar a un lado todas esas distracciones o ser creativos cuando su hijo los necesite y prestar toda su atención en mi clase'”, señaló en su publicación.
Breastfeeding is the best thing I have ever decided. But it was not what I expected at all. I had every person in the world warning me of what to expect just so I would be ready but I still didn’t expect to be sitting for hours throughout the day with a little human attached to me. I also was not expecting to have such a bigger connection with my baby because of breastfeeding. It’s such an amazing thing that I make her food. My body makes the milk she needs if she’s not feeling well. My body senses when she’s hungry & my body starts lactating to her cries or her whines. It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to feed her with my body. The nights she would wake up every hour & a half were the toughest! Having to sit in pain from my stitches & from fracturing my tailbone while pushing her out & also being tired was so hard I thought those nights would never end & now they seem so far gone. I’m still in pain with my fractured tailbone & I can’t sit down too fast or stand up too fast but I can walk normal now & sit normal so it makes it so much easier. Breastfeeding is such an amazing & beautiful & tiring experience to share with my babygirl. I’m so happy I chose this way. I wouldn’t want anything else for her ❤️
I never write long posts but this is a good one! • • • I didn’t want to post this picture because I just wanted it for me but I just wanted to show that I CAN focus in class WHILE breastfeeding my child. My professor changed the requirements for class & said we needed to have our camera & microphone on in order to receive credit for the attendance part of class. I told him I obviously don’t have a problem with having my camera & microphone on but I might need to turn them off to feed my daughter from time to time. His response was “that’s not what you should be doing during class. Do that on your own time.” I didn’t respond & went to class about a half hour later. The first thing he says to the whole class in our zoom meeting was “I got this really weird email from a student stating she needed to do inappropriate things during lecture time. You guys need to understand that you have priorities now and you need to put all those distractions aside or be creative when your child needs you and give your full attention in my class.” If you know me, you know how pissed this made me. It was one thing to send the email telling me what I can and can’t do in my house with my child. But it’s a whole other thing when he announced a “weird” email was received about “inappropriate” things. I felt so unmotivated during class I was so hurt that an actual human said these things about me & my breastfed baby in public to other students. I was humiliated. Then I realized, he should be humiliated. He discriminated against me and many others when he said “put those distractions aside or be creative when your child needs you” like what the fuck?! This is a child we are talking about not our phones or TVs or any other THING. I am so so happy my cousin has helped me with taking action with this & got me in contact with some of her friends who got me in contact with people they know. I hope this man thinks before he decides to continue with his career, if he even has one anymore. Breastfeeding mamas &any mama that is trying to juggle school, work, & a child should be praised not put down & humiliated. I love my baby & would choose her health over anything or anyone, any day of any week!
“Una cosa era enviarme el correo electrónico diciéndome lo que puedo y no puedo hacer en mi casa con mi hijo. Pero es otra cosa cuando anunció que recibió un correo electrónico ‘extraño' sobre cosas 'inapropiadas’. Me sentí tan herida. Me humillaron. Él me discriminó a mí y a muchos otros cuando dijo ‘deja esas distracciones a un lado o sé creativo cuando tu hijo te necesite’”, sigue Marcella Mares.
Días después el profesor pidió disculpas mediante un correo electrónico y accedió a que ella pudiera dar de lactar a su bebé en cualquier momento. “Puedes apagar la cámara en cualquier momento si lo necesitas”, aseguró.
Al respecto, la estudiante comentó a CNN que nunca tuvo problema alguno con la lactancia materna durante las clases virtuales. Esta es la primera vez que lo sfure y espera que sea la única. La cadena de noticias buscó al acusado, pero se negó a hacer comentarios.
“Las mamás que amamantan y cualquier mamá que esté tratando de hacer malabares entre la escuela, el trabajo y un niño no (deben ser) menospreciadas o humilladas. Amo a mi bebé y elegiría su salud sobre cualquier cosa o persona, ¡cualquier día de cualquier semana!”, finaliza su post.