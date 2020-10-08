Profesor prohíbe a universitaria que amamante a su bebé durante clase virtual

View this post on Instagram

Breastfeeding is the best thing I have ever decided. But it was not what I expected at all. I had every person in the world warning me of what to expect just so I would be ready but I still didn’t expect to be sitting for hours throughout the day with a little human attached to me. I also was not expecting to have such a bigger connection with my baby because of breastfeeding. It’s such an amazing thing that I make her food. My body makes the milk she needs if she’s not feeling well. My body senses when she’s hungry & my body starts lactating to her cries or her whines. It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to feed her with my body. The nights she would wake up every hour & a half were the toughest! Having to sit in pain from my stitches & from fracturing my tailbone while pushing her out & also being tired was so hard I thought those nights would never end & now they seem so far gone. I’m still in pain with my fractured tailbone & I can’t sit down too fast or stand up too fast but I can walk normal now & sit normal so it makes it so much easier. Breastfeeding is such an amazing & beautiful & tiring experience to share with my babygirl. I’m so happy I chose this way. I wouldn’t want anything else for her ❤️