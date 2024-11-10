Resultados y clasificación de la 11ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 11ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Sábado:
Crystal Palace 0
Fulham 2 Smith-Rowe (45+2), Wilson (83)
West Ham 0
Everton 0
Wolverhampton 2 Sarabia (2), Cunha (51)
Southampton 0
Brentford 3 Wissa (27, 58), Damsgaard (50)
AFC Bournemouth 2 Barbosa (17), Kluivert (49)
Brighton 2 Pedro (78), O'Riley (83)
Manchester City 1 Haland (23)
Liverpool 2 Núñez (20), Salah (84)
Aston Villa 0
- Domingo:
Manchester United 3 Bruno Fernandes (17), Vestergaard (38 en contra), Garnacho (82)
Leicester 0
Nottingham 1 Murillo (21)
Newcastle 3 Isak (54), Joelinton (72), Barnes (83)
Tottenham 1 Bentancur (69)
Ipswich Town 2 Szmodics (31), Delap (43)
(16h30 GMT) Chelsea
Arsenal
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 28 11 9 1 1 21 6 15
2. Manchester City 23 11 7 2 2 22 13 9
3. Nottingham 19 11 5 4 2 15 10 5
4. Brighton 19 11 5 4 2 19 15 4
5. Chelsea 18 10 5 3 2 20 12 8
6. Arsenal 18 10 5 3 2 17 11 6
7. Fulham 18 11 5 3 3 16 13 3
8. Newcastle 18 11 5 3 3 13 11 2
9. Aston Villa 18 11 5 3 3 17 17 0
10. Tottenham 16 11 5 1 5 23 13 10
11. Brentford 16 11 5 1 5 22 22 0
12. AFC Bournemouth 15 11 4 3 4 15 15 0
13. Manchester United 15 11 4 3 4 12 12 0
14. West Ham 12 11 3 3 5 13 19 -6
15. Leicester 10 11 2 4 5 14 21 -7
16. Everton 10 11 2 4 5 10 17 -7
17. Ipswich Town 8 11 1 5 5 12 22 -10
18. Crystal Palace 7 11 1 4 6 8 15 -7
19. Wolverhampton 6 11 1 3 7 16 27 -11
20. Southampton 4 11 1 1 9 7 21 -14
