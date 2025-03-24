Is it worth going into debt to buy Bitcoin? A strategy more people should take seriously.

Taking out a $100,000 loan and investing in Bitcoin could generate a net profit of over $700,000 in four years. Photo: LR composition.

Taking out a $100,000 loan and investing in Bitcoin could generate a net profit of over $700,000 in four years. Photo: LR composition.

Borrow $100,000 from the bank, invest it in Bitcoin, and four years later, pay off the loan and walk away with over $700,000 in net profit. It may sound bold, but the math supports this move—assuming two realistic conditions: a 7% annual interest rate (the current average for dollar loans in Peru) and Bitcoin maintaining its historical 70% annual compound growth.

Let’s break it down:

Initial investment: $100,000 in Bitcoin

Annual compound growth: 70%

Projected value in 4 years: $835,000

Total loan cost at 7% annual interest: $132,000

Estimated net profit: over $700,000

This strategy, combining leverage with a long-term vision, is common in traditional finance. Companies, funds, and sophisticated investors use cheap debt to multiply returns. Yet in Peru, few people are applying this logic to the best-performing asset of the last decade: Bitcoin.

The main barrier? Lack of awareness. Many don’t even realize they can schedule a meeting with their private banking advisor at BCP or another institution to discuss rates, terms, and options. Others have simply never done the math.

But in this case, the biggest risk might be not trying. When the return on investment far exceeds the cost of capital, debt stops being a burden and becomes a bridge to financial freedom.

Bitcoin is no longer an experiment. It’s a strategic opportunity.

If you have access to financing and aren’t evaluating this move, you’re simply not seeing the whole board.