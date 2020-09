Pokémon GO: Niantic regalará pases de incursión remota todo octubre y noviembre

Trainers, from Monday, October 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. PDT (GMT −7) to Monday, November 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. PST (GMT −8), you can get a free Remote Raid Pass every Monday. Learn more: https://t.co/67eaDs1JXG pic.twitter.com/8XNJhZu5X4