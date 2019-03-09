Anthem domina las descargas de febrero en PlayStation 4

El comentado lanzamiento de Anthem y su alborotada recepción no han evitado que el videojuego de BioWare se haya colocado al tope de más de una lista en el pasado mes. Esta vez se ha posicionado en la cima de juegos más descargados en PS4.

La lista, que fue compartida en la web oficial de PlayStation, mostrando los tops de descargas en seis categorías que incluyen: juegos de PS4 en general, juegos de PS VR (realidad virtual), juegos gratuitos, juegos de PS Vita, temas de PS4, y clásicos de PlayStation.

En la primera lista, Anthem lidera por sobre Jump Force, Grand Theft Auto V, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege y Kingdom Hearts III. Asimismo, Apex Legends lidera la lista de juegos gratuitos, dejando a Realm Royale en segundo lugar, y a Fortnite en un sorpresivo tercer lugar.

La lista fue compartida por el Community Manager, Justin Massongill. Es válido aclarar que se tratan de copias descargadas directamente desde la PlayStation Store, es decir, en formato digital.

Aquí te dejamos las listas completas:

Juegos de PS4

1 Anthem

2 Jump Force

3 Grand Theft Auto V

4 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

5 Kingdom Hearts III

6 Far Cry 5

7 NBA 2K19

8 Far Cry New Dawn

9 FIFA 19

10 Red Dead Redemption 2

Juegos de PS VR (realidad virtual)

1 Beat Saber

2 Superhot VR

3 Job Simulator

4 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

5 PlayStation VR Worlds

6 Creed: Rise to Glory

7 Astro Bot Rescue Mission

8 Borderlands 2 VR

9 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

10 Farpoint

Juegos gratuitos

1 Apex Legends

2 Realm Royale

3 Fortnite

4 Warface

5 H1Z1: Battle Royale

6 Brawlhalla

7 Switchblade

8 Paladins

9 Warframe

10 DC Universe Online Free-to-Play

Juegos de PS Vita

1 God of War: Collection PS Vita

2 Persona 4 Golden

3 Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition

4 Jak and Daxter Collection

5 Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

6 Drowning

7 Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate

8 Undertale

9 Stardew Valley

10 Mind Zero

Temas de PS4

1 Legacy Dashboard Theme

2 Astonishing Cosmos Dynamic Theme

3 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – New Dynamic Theme

4 Star Valley Dynamic Theme

5 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Dynamic Theme

6 4K Surreal Sunset Theme

7 The Last of Us Part II Ellie Theme

8 Endless Expanse 4K Dynamic Theme

9 Pizza Cats from Space HiQ Dynamic Theme

10 Monster Hunter: World – Theme

Clásicos de PlayStation

1 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

2 Bully

3 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

4 The Warriors

5 Resident Evil 2

6 Resident Evil 3: Nemesis

7 Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

8 Twisted Metal: Black

9 Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition

10 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy