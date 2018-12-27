Nintendo Switch: todos los juegos confirmados para el 2019 hasta ahora

El 2019 podría ser el año de Nintendo Switch. Se estima que sus ventas puedan superar a las de PS4. Repasa aquí los juegos confirmados para el próximo año.
El 2019 podría ser el año de Nintendo Switch. Se estima que sus ventas puedan superar a las de PS4. Repasa aquí los juegos confirmados para el próximo año.
El 2019 podría ser el año en que Nintendo Switch sobrepase las ventas totales de PS4 en todas sus versiones. El número de títulos nuevos para la consola sería el factor más importante. Repasa aquí los juegos confirmados de la consola híbrida para el 2019.
Se trata de juegos que a pesar de que no tengan todavía una fecha fija, ya están programados para ser lanzados en algún momento del 2019. Son solo tres juegos de Nintendo Switch los que están confirmados con una fecha o temporada trimestral específica en 2019. La segunda mitad del año todavía permanece en su mayor parte en misterio.
Sin embargo, un buen arranque parece prometido, y la llegada de Yoshi's Crafted World y Mortal Kombat 11 a mitad de año podría hacer que Nintendo Switch se mantenga como una oferta estable durante todo el año. Títulos como un nuevo juego de Pokémon, Metroid Prime 4 (si lo confirman en el E3), Luigi's Mansion 3, Animal Crossing y otros, harían del 2019 un año inédito para la consola de Nintendo.
Esta es la lista de videojuegos confirmados para lanzarse en la última mitad del 2019 para Nintendo Switch. También aparecen en la lista los que aún no están confirmados, con especificación.
Aquí, la lista de juegos:
Animated Jigsaws: Wild Animals (3 de enero)
Catastronauts (3 de enero)
Dreamwalker (3 de enero)
JCB Pioneer: Mars (3 de enero)
Job the Leprechaun (3 de enero)
Mentori Puzzle (3 de enero)
The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human (3 de enero)
Fitness Boxing (4 de enero)
99Seconds (4 de enero)
Mad Age & This Guy (4 de enero)
Pikuniku (7 de enero)
A Ch’ti Bundle (10 de enero)
Bury me, my Love (10 de enero)
Double Cross (10 de enero)
Inside My Radio (10 de enero)
Lightseekers (10 de enero)
Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes (10 de enero)
Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition (10 de enero)
Snowboarding The Next Phase (10 de enero)
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (11 de enero)
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (11 de enero)
Hive Jump (11 de enero)
Stellar Interface (11 de enero)
Forever Forest (14 de enero)
Onimusha: Warlords (15 de enero)
Build a Bridge! (17 de enero)
Feudal Alloy (17 de enero)
Hell Warders (17 de enero)
Octahedron (17 de enero)
YIIK: A Post-Modern RPG (17 de enero)
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes (18 de enero)
The Walking Dead: The Final Season Episode 3 (19 de enero)
Doodle God: Evolution (24 de enero)
Pikuniku (24 de enero)
SMITE (24 de enero)
Mages of Mystralia (29 de enero)
Dragon Marked For Death (30 de enero)
Away: Journey to the Unexpected (7 de febrero)
BlazBlue: Central Fiction Special Edition (8 de febrero)
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 (8 de febrero)
Trials Rising (12 de febrero)
Degrees of Separation (14 de febrero)
Tokyo School Life (14 de febrero)
Steins;Gate Elite (19 de febrero)
Death Mark (22 de febrero)
Darius Cozmic Collection (28 de febrero)
Aragami: Shadow Edition (22 de febrero)
DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders (febrero)
ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove (1 de marzo)
Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet (20 de marzo)
Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World (26 de marzo)
The Princess Guide (26 de marzo)
We. The Revolution (marzo)
Pandemic (marzo)
Bullet Age (primer timestre de 2019)
Fantasy Strike (primer timestre de 2019)
Fate/Extella Link (primer timestre de 2019)
Shadowgate (primer timestre de 2019)
Ultimate Fishing Simulator (primer timestre de 2019)
Killer Queen Black (primer timestre de 2019)
Rebel Galaxy Outlaw (primer timestre de 2019)
Close to the Sun (primer timestre de 2019)
Samurai Gunn 2 (primer timestre de 2019)
Untitled Goose Game (primer timestre de 2019)
Wargroove (primer timestre de 2019)
Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission (9 de abril)
Shovel Knight Showdown (9 de abril)
Shovel Knight: King Of Cards (9 de abril)
Crystal Crisis (23 de abril)
Mortal Kombat 11 (23 de abril)
Team Sonic Racing (21 de mayo)
Super Meat Boy Forever (abril)
The Lord the Rings: Living Card Game (abril)
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (21 de junio)
Wreckout (segundo trimestre del 2019)
Lethal League Blaze (segundo trimestre del 2019)
Yoshi’s Crafted World (segundo trimestre del 2019)
Memorrha (segundo trimestre del 2019)
Night & Day (segundo trimestre del 2019)
Ninjala (segundo trimestre del 2019)
The Last Friend (segundo trimestre del 2019)
Fire Emblem: Three Houses (segundo trimestre del 2019)
Malkyrs: The Interactive Card Game (tercer trimestre del 2019)
Maid of Sker (tercer trimestre del 2019)
Unsung Story: Tale of the Guardians (último trimestre del 2019)
’90s Super GP
1001 Spikes
39 Days to Mars
8-Bit Armies
A Dark Room
Above
Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics
Afterparty
Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise
Aggelos
Agony
Alchemic Cutie
AngerForce: Reloaded
Ary and the Secret of Seasons
Asterix and Obelix XXL 3
Animal Crossing
Aragami: Shadow Edition
At Sundown
Baba Is You
Bear With Me
Black Paradox
Blacksad: Under the Skin
Blazing Chrome
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Brief Battles
DAEMON X MACHINA
Descent
Children of Morta
Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!
Collapsus (Switch eShop)
Crazy Justice (Switch eShop)
Damnview: Built from Nothing
Dead End Job
Decay Of Logos
Double Pug Switch
Duck Game
Doom Eternal
Etherborn
European Conqueror X
Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
Felix the Reaper
Fimbul
FutureGrind
FUZE4
Final Fantasy IX
Final Fantasy VII
Final Fantasy X
Final Fantasy X-2
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
GRID Autosport
Indivisible
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
OPUS Collection: The Day We Found Earth + Rocket of Whispers
Our World is Ended
PixARK
Pokémon (título tentativo)
RemiLore
RPG Maker MV
Saints Row: The Third
Snooker 19
Song Of Memories
Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy
Gato Roboto
Hazelnut Bastille
Hell Warders
HellFront: Honeymoon
Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?!
Holy Potatoes! What the Hell?!
HUNTDOWN
HyperParasite
Infected Shelter
Iron Crypticle
Irony Curtain
JackQuest: Tale of the Sword
Kemono Heroes
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Killer Queen Black
Levelhead
Lightseekers
Lonely Mountains: Downhill
Mosaic
My Girlfriend is a Mermaid?!
My Memory of Us
My Time at Portia
Narcos
Necrobarista
Night Call
Original Journey
Panzer Party
Penguin Wars
Phantom Doctrine
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
Pitfall Planet
PlataGO! Super Platform Game Maker
Project Fist
Projection: First Light
Protoform
Rad Rodgers Radical Edition
Rhythm Doctor
Rise of Insanity
Robothorium
Shakedown Hawaii
Silver Chains
Skellboy
Slay the Spire
Solstice Chronicles: MIA
Soundfall
Space Cows
Spacejacked
Streets of Rogue
sU and the Quest for meaning
Subdivision Infinity DX
Super Cane Magic ZERO
Super Crush K.O.
Swords & Soldiers II Shawarmageddon
Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan
Taisen Hot Gimmick
Tale of the Ice Staff
Tank It!
Terraria
The Bluecoats: North vs South
The Forbidden Arts
The Mystery of Woolley Mountain
The Sacred Hero
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
The Walking Dead: Season Two
This Is Pool
Those That Remain
Treasure Stack
Treasurenauts
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
The Caligula Effect: Overdose
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
The Raven Remastered
The Town of Light: Deluxe Edition
Town (título tentativo)
Turbo Pug DX
Undead Horde
Unruly Heroes
Warborn
When Ski Lifts Go Wrong
Windjammers 2
World of Horror
Digimon Survive (Japón)
Romancing SaGa 3 (Japón)
Samurai Warriors 4 DX (Japón)
Super Robot Wars T (Japón)
Yo-Kai Watch 4 (Japón)
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Japón)