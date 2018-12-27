Nintendo Switch: todos los juegos confirmados para el 2019 hasta ahora

El 2019 podría ser el año en que Nintendo Switch sobrepase las ventas totales de PS4 en todas sus versiones. El número de títulos nuevos para la consola sería el factor más importante. Repasa aquí los juegos confirmados de la consola híbrida para el 2019.

Se trata de juegos que a pesar de que no tengan todavía una fecha fija, ya están programados para ser lanzados en algún momento del 2019. Son solo tres juegos de Nintendo Switch los que están confirmados con una fecha o temporada trimestral específica en 2019. La segunda mitad del año todavía permanece en su mayor parte en misterio.

Sin embargo, un buen arranque parece prometido, y la llegada de Yoshi's Crafted World y Mortal Kombat 11 a mitad de año podría hacer que Nintendo Switch se mantenga como una oferta estable durante todo el año. Títulos como un nuevo juego de Pokémon, Metroid Prime 4 (si lo confirman en el E3), Luigi's Mansion 3, Animal Crossing y otros, harían del 2019 un año inédito para la consola de Nintendo.

Esta es la lista de videojuegos confirmados para lanzarse en la última mitad del 2019 para Nintendo Switch. También aparecen en la lista los que aún no están confirmados, con especificación.

Aquí, la lista de juegos:

Animated Jigsaws: Wild Animals (3 de enero)

Catastronauts (3 de enero)

Dreamwalker (3 de enero)

JCB Pioneer: Mars (3 de enero)

Job the Leprechaun (3 de enero)

Mentori Puzzle (3 de enero)

The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human (3 de enero)

Fitness Boxing (4 de enero)

99Seconds (4 de enero)

Mad Age & This Guy (4 de enero)

Pikuniku (7 de enero)

A Ch’ti Bundle (10 de enero)

Bury me, my Love (10 de enero)

Double Cross (10 de enero)

Inside My Radio (10 de enero)

Lightseekers (10 de enero)

Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes (10 de enero)

Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition (10 de enero)

Snowboarding The Next Phase (10 de enero)

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (11 de enero)

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (11 de enero)

Hive Jump (11 de enero)

Stellar Interface (11 de enero)

Forever Forest (14 de enero)

Onimusha: Warlords (15 de enero)

Build a Bridge! (17 de enero)

Feudal Alloy (17 de enero)

Hell Warders (17 de enero)

Octahedron (17 de enero)

YIIK: A Post-Modern RPG (17 de enero)

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes (18 de enero)

The Walking Dead: The Final Season Episode 3 (19 de enero)

Doodle God: Evolution (24 de enero)

SMITE (24 de enero)

Mages of Mystralia (29 de enero)

Dragon Marked For Death (30 de enero)

Away: Journey to the Unexpected (7 de febrero)

BlazBlue: Central Fiction Special Edition (8 de febrero)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 (8 de febrero)

Trials Rising (12 de febrero)

Degrees of Separation (14 de febrero)

Tokyo School Life (14 de febrero)

Steins;Gate Elite (19 de febrero)

Death Mark (22 de febrero)

Darius Cozmic Collection (28 de febrero)

Aragami: Shadow Edition (22 de febrero)

DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders (febrero)

ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove (1 de marzo)

Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet (20 de marzo)

Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World (26 de marzo)

The Princess Guide (26 de marzo)

We. The Revolution (marzo)

Pandemic (marzo)

Bullet Age (primer timestre de 2019)

Fantasy Strike (primer timestre de 2019)

Fate/Extella Link (primer timestre de 2019)

Shadowgate (primer timestre de 2019)

Ultimate Fishing Simulator (primer timestre de 2019)

Killer Queen Black (primer timestre de 2019)

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw (primer timestre de 2019)

Close to the Sun (primer timestre de 2019)

Samurai Gunn 2 (primer timestre de 2019)

Untitled Goose Game (primer timestre de 2019)

Wargroove (primer timestre de 2019)

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission (9 de abril)

Shovel Knight Showdown (9 de abril)

Shovel Knight: King Of Cards (9 de abril)

Crystal Crisis (23 de abril)

Mortal Kombat 11 (23 de abril)

Team Sonic Racing (21 de mayo)

Super Meat Boy Forever (abril)

The Lord the Rings: Living Card Game (abril)

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (21 de junio)

Wreckout (segundo trimestre del 2019)

Lethal League Blaze (segundo trimestre del 2019)

Yoshi’s Crafted World (segundo trimestre del 2019)

Memorrha (segundo trimestre del 2019)

Night & Day (segundo trimestre del 2019)

Ninjala (segundo trimestre del 2019)

The Last Friend (segundo trimestre del 2019)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (segundo trimestre del 2019)

Malkyrs: The Interactive Card Game (tercer trimestre del 2019)

Maid of Sker (tercer trimestre del 2019)

Unsung Story: Tale of the Guardians (último trimestre del 2019)

’90s Super GP

1001 Spikes

39 Days to Mars

8-Bit Armies

A Dark Room

Above

Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics

Afterparty

Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise

Aggelos

Agony

Alchemic Cutie

AngerForce: Reloaded

Ary and the Secret of Seasons

Asterix and Obelix XXL 3

Animal Crossing

At Sundown

Baba Is You

Bear With Me

Black Paradox

Blacksad: Under the Skin

Blazing Chrome

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Brief Battles

DAEMON X MACHINA

Descent

Children of Morta

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!

Collapsus (Switch eShop)

Crazy Justice (Switch eShop)

Damnview: Built from Nothing

Dead End Job

Decay Of Logos

Double Pug Switch

Duck Game

Doom Eternal

Etherborn

European Conqueror X

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force

Felix the Reaper

Fimbul

FutureGrind

FUZE4

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy X

Final Fantasy X-2

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

GRID Autosport

Indivisible

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

OPUS Collection: The Day We Found Earth + Rocket of Whispers

Our World is Ended

PixARK

Pokémon (título tentativo)

RemiLore

RPG Maker MV

Saints Row: The Third

Snooker 19

Song Of Memories

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy

Gato Roboto

Hazelnut Bastille

Hell Warders

HellFront: Honeymoon

Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?!

Holy Potatoes! What the Hell?!

HUNTDOWN

HyperParasite

Infected Shelter

Iron Crypticle

Irony Curtain

JackQuest: Tale of the Sword

Kemono Heroes

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Killer Queen Black

Levelhead

Lightseekers

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Mosaic

My Girlfriend is a Mermaid?!

My Memory of Us

My Time at Portia

Narcos

Necrobarista

Night Call

Original Journey

Panzer Party

Penguin Wars

Phantom Doctrine

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Pitfall Planet

PlataGO! Super Platform Game Maker

Project Fist

Projection: First Light

Protoform

Rad Rodgers Radical Edition

Rhythm Doctor

Rise of Insanity

Robothorium

Shakedown Hawaii

Silver Chains

Skellboy

Slay the Spire

Solstice Chronicles: MIA

Soundfall

Space Cows

Spacejacked

Streets of Rogue

sU and the Quest for meaning

Subdivision Infinity DX

Super Cane Magic ZERO

Super Crush K.O.

Swords & Soldiers II Shawarmageddon

Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan

Taisen Hot Gimmick

Tale of the Ice Staff

Tank It!

Terraria

The Bluecoats: North vs South

The Forbidden Arts

The Mystery of Woolley Mountain

The Sacred Hero

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier

The Walking Dead: Season Two

This Is Pool

Those That Remain

Treasure Stack

Treasurenauts

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

The Raven Remastered

The Town of Light: Deluxe Edition

Town (título tentativo)

Turbo Pug DX

Undead Horde

Unruly Heroes

Warborn

When Ski Lifts Go Wrong

Windjammers 2

World of Horror

Digimon Survive (Japón)

Romancing SaGa 3 (Japón)

Samurai Warriors 4 DX (Japón)

Super Robot Wars T (Japón)

Yo-Kai Watch 4 (Japón)

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Japón)