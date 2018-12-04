PS4: PlayStation Store presenta más ofertas de hasta en un 80% de descuento

PlayStation no da marcha atrás con las ofertas de PlayStation Store para PS4. Mira la nueva lista con hasta 80% de descuento en juegos como Elder Scrolls Online.
PlayStation no da marcha atrás con las ofertas de PlayStation Store para PS4. Mira la nueva lista con hasta 80% de descuento en juegos como Elder Scrolls Online.
El último viernes te informamos sobre una oferta del tipo flash, post Black Friday y de último momento en la tienda norteamericana de PlayStation Store. Pues bien, parece que en Sony se están planteando muy en serio hacer de estos descuentos algo común en su plataforma, ya que en las últimas horas han sorprendido con una nueva camada de promociones y juegos de PS4 a precios reducidos.
Entre lo más relevante de estas ofertas se encuentra la saga de Elder Scrolls. Otros videojuegos importantes son varios títulos de la saga Dead Island, Kingdom Come Deliverance, la serie de Saints Row y el aclamado This War of Mine. Los descuentos llegan hasta el 80%.
Recuerda que estas son ofertas para la tienda estadounidense de PlayStation Store (en-us). Por lo que necesitarás una cuenta de PSN (PlayStation Network) norteamericana. Pronto te traeremos un tutorial detallado y sencillo para comprar en esta tienda desde Perú.
Puedes dar click en el nombre de cada juego para dirigirte directamente hacia la tienda de PlayStation Store.
|Juego
|Precio
|% Descuento
|Agents of Mayhem
|$4.99
|75%
|Agents of Mayhem – Bombshells Skins Pack
|$0.99
|50%
|Agents of Mayhem – Carnage a Trois Skins Pack
|$0.99
|50%
|Agents of Mayhem – Firing Squad Skins Pack
|$0.99
|50%
|Agents of Mayhem – Johnny Gat Agent Pack
|$1.24
|75%
|Agents of Mayhem – Lazarus Agent Pack
|$1.24
|75%
|Agents of Mayhem – Safeword Agent Pack
|$1.24
|75%
|Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle
|$5.99
|80%
|Agony
|$19.99
|50%
|Constructor
|$11.99
|70%
|Dakar 18
|$40.19
|33%
|Dead Island Definitive Collection
|$11.99
|70%
|Dead Island Definitive Edition
|$5.99
|70%
|Dead Island: Retro Revenge
|$1.49
|70%
|Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
|$5.99
|70%
|Deadlight: Director’s Cut
|$3.74
|75%
|Devil’s Workshop Pack
|$0.99
|50%
|Dreamfall Chapters
|$4.99
|75%
|Homefront®: The Revolution
|$4.99
|75%
|Homefront®: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle
|$9.99
|75%
|Illusion: A Tale of the Mind
|$9.99
|50%
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|$38.99
|35%
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes
|$6.69
|33%
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Treasures of the Past
|$2.49
|50%
|Kona
|$5.99
|60%
|Kona VR Add-on
|$2.69
|55%
|Kona VR Bundle
|$7.99
|60%
|Legal Action Pending
|$0.99
|33%
|Legal Action Pending – Retail Edition
|$0.99
|33%
|Legal Action Pending DLC – Day One Edition
|$0.99
|60%
|Metro 2033 Redux
|$4.99
|75%
|Metro Redux
|$5.99
|80%
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|$4.99
|75%
|Mighty No. 9
|$4.99
|75%
|Mighty No. 9 – Ray Expansion
|$1.99
|60%
|Mighty No. 9 – Retro Hero
|$1.19
|60%
|Plague of Frogs Pack
|$0.99
|50%
|Risen 3 – Enhanced Edition
|$4.99
|75%
|Saints Row IV Re-Elected
|$4.99
|75%
|Saints Row Re-Elected & Gat Out of Hell
|$7.49
|75%
|Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
|$3.74
|75%
|This War of Mine: The Little Ones
|$5.99
|70%
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|$9.99
|50%
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Collection
|$39.99
|50%
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset
|$19.99
|50%
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Ed. Upgrade
|$19.99
|50%
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition
|$29.99
|50%
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Upgrade
|$14.99
|50%