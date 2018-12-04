PS4: PlayStation Store presenta más ofertas de hasta en un 80% de descuento

El último viernes te informamos sobre una oferta del tipo flash, post Black Friday y de último momento en la tienda norteamericana de PlayStation Store. Pues bien, parece que en Sony se están planteando muy en serio hacer de estos descuentos algo común en su plataforma, ya que en las últimas horas han sorprendido con una nueva camada de promociones y juegos de PS4 a precios reducidos.

Entre lo más relevante de estas ofertas se encuentra la saga de Elder Scrolls. Otros videojuegos importantes son varios títulos de la saga Dead Island, Kingdom Come Deliverance, la serie de Saints Row y el aclamado This War of Mine. Los descuentos llegan hasta el 80%.

Recuerda que estas son ofertas para la tienda estadounidense de PlayStation Store (en-us). Por lo que necesitarás una cuenta de PSN (PlayStation Network) norteamericana. Pronto te traeremos un tutorial detallado y sencillo para comprar en esta tienda desde Perú.

Puedes dar click en el nombre de cada juego para dirigirte directamente hacia la tienda de PlayStation Store.