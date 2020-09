Perro no deja de ‘sonreír’ después de ser adoptado y conmueve con su historia [FOTOS]

View this post on Instagram

Throwing a bunch of content out at you, like Meaty's snot on Joe's face 😂 life has just been so overwhelming lately, and despite the fact I'm still taking a ton of pictures and videos, I just can't get myself to sit down and post. We're in an early and intense fire season here in Northern California. We've had so many friends and family members impacted already this year, and are so fortunate they haven't hit our town, but full of gratitude for our local first responders who are helping evacuate and doing all they can to contain the fires. We have our go bags packed and they'll stay just inside the front door for the remainder of fire season, with this note to remember our important additions (swipe for note 😂) Otherwise, life has been chugging along; Joe charming every dog and person he meets. Trash Panda trying to steal chicken food... pre or post digestion 🤮 Chunky from next door has been sneaking over to play with Punky and Tubbs a ton lately, much to Trash Panda's dismay. I turned another year older, not so much wiser. And human Pat Donaghue adopted a muppet named Maddy (last picture.) How's everyone else hanging in there??