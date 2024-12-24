Where is Santa Claus right now? Follow LIVE the NORAD tracker to map his Christmas journey in the world

Each Christmas Eve, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) offers real-time updates on Santa's sleigh as it travels through the skies. Image: IA/NORAD/LR

As Christmas Eve arrives, Santa Claus is preparing for his annual trip from the North Pole to homes worldwide. Keeping up with a longstanding tradition, the North American Aerospace Command (NORAD) will once again track Santa's route as he delivers gifts to children in 2024. They will use an official map that is frequently updated to show Santa's current location.

Since 1958, NORAD, which is responsible for monitoring and defending the airspace of the United States and Canada, has tracked Santa's movements each year. Before NORAD, this task was handled by the Continental Air Defense Command for three years. Here are the key details about how the tracker will map Santa's journey this Christmas.

Where is Santa right now?

NORAD provides real-time updates on a map to show Santa's current location as he travels across the globe. You can track Santa's journey live on NORAD's website, or keep up with periodic updates throughout the day on their social media channels, including Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube.

Santa Claus estuvo en Australia,Tasmania, Rusia, Japón y más. Foto: NORAD



When will Santa be at your house?

While the NORAD tracker provides real-time updates on Santa's location throughout his journey, it cannot predict the exact time he will reach specific households. The tracker follows Santa's progress but cannot anticipate his next destination after each stop. NORAD emphasizes that only Santa knows his precise route, and historically, he appears to arrive only when children are asleep.

According to NORAD and CBS News experts, Santa usually arrives at individual homes between 9 p.m. and midnight on Christmas Eve. This means you can see how close Santa is to your area, but his exact arrival time remains a mystery known only to him.