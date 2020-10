La poeta estadounidense Louise Glück recibe el Premio Nobel de Literatura 2020

In 2011, Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna had no idea that their first meeting, in a café in Puerto Rico, would be life-changing.



Read more about their discovery that reshaped the life sciences and has led to the 2020 #NobelPrize in Chemistry: https://t.co/PCa3Br2HSb pic.twitter.com/R0zMeYQlmW