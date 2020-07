Sobrevivientes del Holocausto urgen a Facebook borrar publicaciones que niegan el genocidio nazi

You cannot deny Eva Schloss lost most members of her family in the Holocaust – only she and her mother survived. A survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp, where over 1.1 million men, women and children lost their lives during the Shoah, she has created this video message imploring Mark Zuckerberg to remove Holocaust denial from Facebook. Please join us and share Eva’s message because there is no denying her suffering and loss. #NoDenyingIt