El castigo que recibió un periodista en Irán por negarse a llamar “mártir” a Soleimani

Iranian authorities arrested a Kurd journalist Wahid Fatahi for not using the word “martyr” for Qasim #Soleimani on his Telegram channel.

Another journalist Muzaffar Walad-Beigi also arrested for not calling #Soleimani a martyr on his Telegram channel.https://t.co/mGUhmCGbsq pic.twitter.com/J80etKd9Qg