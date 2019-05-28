Alpinista que alcanzó cima del Everest describió que en el camino había "muerte, carnicería y caos"

El cineasta Elia Saikaly, también alpinista experimentado y quien alcanzó la cumbre del Monte Everest por tecera vez, contó el pasado jueves lo que vio cuando iba camino a Hillary Step, la última etapa antes de la cima.
Saikaly describió el camino del Everest como "muerte, carnicería y caos". Fue la mañana del 23 mayo cuando la salida del sol reveló el cadáver a su lado un cadáver de otro escalador sin vida.
A través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram dijo que tenía mucho que decir y compartir: "No puedo creer lo que vi allá arriba", dijo en una publicación.
"Muerte. Carnicería. Caos. Filas. Cadáveres en la ruta y en tiendas de campaña en el campamento 4. Gente a la que traté de hacer regresar y que terminó muriendo. Gente siendo arrastrada. Caminando sobre cuerpos.
Todo lo que leíste en los titulares sensacionalistas se repitió en nuestra noche de cumbre", describió Elia Saikaly, quien documentará su experiencia con el título El sueño Everest.
Este año, la temporada de alpinismo ha sido una de las más mortífera de la historia. Según los montañeros ha habido un mal clima y escaladores sin experiencia. Además de ello, el Gobierno de nápoles admitió 381 permisos, junto con la regla más importante, ir acompañado de un sherpa. Todo ello ha llevado a que 820 personas hayan querido llegar a la cima del Everest al mismo tiempo, provocando un caos total.
Este lunes, un abogado de 62 años murió mientras descendía del Monte Everest. Desde que comenzaron los bloqueos en la cima, ya son 11 personas las que han fallecido en el pico más alto del mundo en menos de diez días.
Summit!!! . So that was completely insane! I stood on top of the world for the 3rd time on the morning of May 23rd, 2019. More importantly, we all made to the summit and back, safe. . The 4 Arab women, totally crushed it up there. How you climb is as important that you climb and they all graciously made it to the top of the world. . I shot it all. And I mean all of it. The 'Dream of Everest' is going to be a heck of a ride of a documentary. I pushed myself as hard as I could and never stopped filming. I even jumped up on the knife edge ridge to get the shots of the team on the Hillary Step. It was crazy, over 200 people climbing that night, but totally under control and I can't thank @sherpapk enough for keeping up with the shooting pace and honestly, for keeping me alive by being my safety rigger and climbing partner. I love you man. . To all the Sherpas, my personal Sherpa team, the guides at Madison Mountaineering - all of this is possible because of you. We are nothing without you and all summits are possible because of you. 🙏🏼 . I'm down. I'm safe. And there is a lot more to come! . Totally wild adventure! So grateful to be back at basecamp. . @monakshahab @nellyattar @joyceazzam7s @alharthynoor - SO PROUD of what you've all accomplished. No one supported us with this documentary. No one. And we made it happen. Thank you for trusting me with your stories. The best is yet to come! . #Everest #Summit #topoftheworld #8848 #Everest2019