People’s Choice Awards 2022 EN VIVO ONLINE: Sigue el minuto a minuto de los premios por E! Entertainment
La peruana Flavia Laos está nominada como “Influencer latina del año”. Entérate en esta nota si se lleva el premio y todas las demás ocurrencias del People’s Choice Awards.
Los People’s Choice Awards de este año prometen sorprendernos de muchas maneras. Los premios están de regreso este 2022 y reconocerán a lo mejor del cine, televisión y música.
Llamó bastante la atención que la peruana Flavia Laos sea nominada a “Influencer latina del año”. ¿Logrará hacerse con la estatuilla? Todo depende del público. Sigue en esta nota el en vivo de los People’s Choice Awards 2022.
PUEDES VER: ¿Cuándo son los People’s Choice Awards 2022?: fecha y cómo ver ONLINE GRATIS la ceremonia de premios
¿Qué son los People’s Choice Awards 2022?
Los People’s Choice Awards se organizan todos los años en Estados Unidos. La premiación se basa en reconocer el talento de diversos artistas en las categorías de cine, televisión, música, así como a actores y músicos.
¿Cuándo serán los premios PCAs 2022?
La gala de los premios People’s Choice Awards se llevará a cabo el martes 6 de diciembre. Esta tendrá lugar en el Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California.
¿A qué hora ver los People’s Choice Awards 2022 por países?
A continuación, la lista completa de horarios para poder disfrutar todo la ceremonia de los People’s Choice Awards:
- Perú: 7 p. m.
- Ecuador: 7 p. m.
- Colombia: 7 p. m.
- México: 7 p. m.
- Chile: 9 p. m.
- Bolivia: 8 p. m.
- Venezuela: 4 p. m.
- Argentina: 9 p. m.
- Brasil: 9 p. m.
- Estados Unidos (California): 9 p. m.
¿Qué canal transmitirá los PCAs 2022?
Los premios People’s Choice Awards estarán disponibles gracias a la señal de E! News. Asimismo, también puedes sintonizar el programa mediante todas
PCAs 2022: lista completa de nominados
Película del año
- “Bullet train”
- “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”
- “Elvis”
- “Jurassic world dominion”
- “Nope”
- “The Batman”
- “Thor: love and thunder”
- “Top gun: Maverick”
Película de comedia
- “Fire island”
- “Hustle”
- “Hocus pocus 2″
- “Marry me”
- “Senior year”
- “The Adam project”
- “The lost city”
- “Ticket to paradise”
Película de acción
- “Black Adam”
- “Bullet train”
- “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”
- “Jurassic world dominion”
- “The Batman”
- “The woman king”
- “Thor: love and thunder”
- “Top gun: Maverick”
Película de drama
- “Nope”
- “Death on the Nile”
- “Don’t worry darling”
- “Elvis”
- “Halloween ends”
- “Luckiest girl alive”
- “Scream”
- “Where the Crawdads Sing”
Estrella de cine masculina
- Brad Pitt, “Bullet train”
- Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: love and thunder”
- Chris Pratt, “Jurassic world dominion”
- Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
- Dwayne Johnson, “Black Adam”
- Miles Teller, “Top gun: Maverick”
- Ryan Reynolds, “The Adam project”
- Tom Cruise, “Top gun: Maverick”
Estrella de cine femenina
- Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”
- Gal Gadot, “Death on the Nile”
- Jennifer Garner, “The Adam Project”
- Jennifer Lopez, “Marry Me”
- Joey King, “Bullet train”
- Keke Palmer, “Nope”
- Queen Latifah, “Hustle”
- Viola Davis, “The woman King”
Mejor actuación en película de drama
- Austin Butler, “Elvis”
- Daniel Kaluuya, “Nope”
- Florence Pugh, “Don’t worry darling”
- Gal Gadot, “Death on the Nile”
- Harry Styles, “Don’t worry darling”
- Jamie Lee Curtis, “Halloween ends”
- Keke Palmer, “Nope”
- Mila Kunis, “Luckiest girl alive”
Mejor actuación en película de comedia
- Adam Sandler, “Hustle”
- Channing Tatum, “The lost city”
- Jennifer Garner, “The Adam project”
- Jennifer Lopez, “Marry me”
- Julia Roberts, “Ticket to paradise”
- Queen Latifah, “Hustle”
- Ryan Reynolds, “The Adam project”
- Sandra Bullock, “The lost city”
Mejor actuación en película de acción
- Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: love and thunder”
- Chris Pratt, “Jurassic world dominion”
- Dwayne Johnson, “Black Adam”
- Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”
- Joey King, “Bullet train”
- Tom Cruise, “Top gun: Maverick”
- Viola Davis, “The woman king”
- Zöe Kravitz, “The Batman”
Mejor serie
- “Abbott elementary”
- “Better call Saul”
- “Grey’s anatomy”
- “House of the dragon”
- “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
- “Saturday night live”
- “Stranger things”
- “This is us”
Mejor show de drama
- “Better call Saul”
- “Cobra Kai”
- “Euphoria”
- “Grey’s anatomy”
- “Law & order: special victims unit”
- “Ozark”
- “The walking dead”
- “This is us”
Mejor show de comedia
- “Abbott elementary”
- “Black-ish”
- “Only murders in the building”
- “Never have I ever”
- “Saturday night live”
- “The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window”
- “Young rock”
- “Young Sheldon”
Mejor reality show
- “90 day fiancé: before the 90 days”
- “Below deck sailing yacht”
- “Jersey shore: family vacation”
- “Love & hip hop: Atlanta”
- “The Kardashians”
- “The real housewives of Atlanta”
- “The real housewives of Beverly Hills”
- “Selling sunset”
Mejor actor de TV
- Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
- Ewan McGregor, “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
- Ice-T, “Law & order: special victims unit”
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Noah Schnapp, “Stranger things”
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight
- Sterling K. Brown, “This is us”
Mejor actriz de TV
- Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger things”
- Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s anatomy”
- Kristen Bell, “The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window”
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
- Mandy Moore, “This is us”
- Mariska Hargitay, “Law & order: special victims unit”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott elementary”
- Selena Gomez, “Only murders in the building”
Mejor actuación en serie de drama
- Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s anatomy”
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Mandy Moore, “This is us”
- Mariska Hargitay, “Law & order: special victims unit”
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Sterling K. Brown, “This is us”
- Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”
- Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Mejor actuación en serie de comedia
- Bowen Yang, “Saturday night live”
- Dwayne Johnson, “Young rock”
- Kenan Thompson, “Saturday night live”
- Kristen Bell, “The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window”
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “Never have I ever”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott elementary”
- Selena Gomez, “Only murders in the building”
- Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-Ish”
Mejor estrella de reality TV
- Chrishell Stause, “Selling sunset”
- Garcelle Beauvais, “The real housewives of Beverly Hills”
- Kandi Burruss, “The real housewives of Atlanta”
- Kenya Moore, “The real housewives of Atlanta”
- Khloé Kardashian, “The Kardashians”
- Kim Kardashian, “The Kardashians”
- Kyle Richards, “The real housewives of Beverly Hills”
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, “Jersey shore: family vacation”
Mejor serie para maratonear
- “Bridgerton”
- “Bel-Air”
- “Dahmer - monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer story”
- “Inventing Anna”
- “Severance”
- “The Bear”
- “The Boys”
- “The thing about Pam”
Mejor serie de ciencia ficción
- “House of the dragon”
- “La Brea”
- “Moon knight”
- “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
- “She-Hulk: attorney at law”
- “Stranger things”
- “The lord of the rings: the rings of power”
- “The umbrella academy”
Artista Masculino del año
- Bad Bunny
- Charlie Puth
- Drake
- Harry Styles
- Jack Harlow
- Kendrick Lamar
- Luke Combs
- The Weeknd
Artista femenina del año
- Beyoncé
- Camila Cabello
- Doja Cat
- Lady Gaga
- Lizzo
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Taylor Swift
Grupo del año
- BTS
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- BLACKPINK
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- OneRepublic
- Panic! At The Disco
Canción del año
- “About damn time,” Lizzo
- “As it was,” Harry Styles
- “Break my soul,” Beyoncé
- “First class,” Jack Harlow
- “Hold my hand,” Lady Gaga
- “Me porto bonito,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- “Super freaky girl,” Nicki Minaj
- “Wait for u,” Drake & Tems
Álbum del año
- “Dawn FM”, The Weeknd
- “Growin’ up”, Luke Combs
- “Harry’s house”, Harry Styles
- “Midnights”, Taylor Swift
- “Mr. Morale & the big steppers”, Kendrick Lamar
- “Renaissance”, Beyoncé
- “Special”, Lizzo
- “Un verano sin ti”, Bad Bunny
Artista country
- Carrie Underwood
- Kane Brown
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Luke Combs
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
- Morgan Wallen
- Thomas Rhett
Artista latino
- Anitta
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- Shakira
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
- Rosalía
- Sebastián Yatra
Artista nuevo
- Chlöe
- Dove Cameron
- GAYLE
- Latto
- Lauren Spencer-Smith
- Muni Long
- Saucy Santana
- Steve Lacy
Video musical
- “Anti-hero,” Taylor Swift
- “As it was”, Harry Styles
- “Left and right”, (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth
- “Let somebody go”, Coldplay & Selena Gomez
- “Oh my god”, Adele
- “Pink Venom”, BLACKPINK
- “Provenza”, Karol G
- “Yet to come (the most beautiful moment)”, BTS
Mejor colaboración
- “Left and right”, Charlie Puth featuring Jung Kook
- “Bam bam”, Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
- “Do we have a problem?”, Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby
- “Freaky deaky”, Tyga & Doja Cat
- “Hold me closer”, Elton John & Britney Spears
- “Jimmy Cooks”, Drake featuring 21 Savage
- “Party”, Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
- “Sweetest pie”, Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
Gira 2022
- “BTS premission to dance on stage”
- “Bad Bunny: world’s hottest tour”
- “Billie Eilish: happier than ever, the world tour”
- “Dua Lipa future nostalgia tour”
- “Ed Sheeran tour”
- “Harry Styles love on tour”
- “Lady Gaga: the chromatica ball”
- “Luke Combs: the middle of somewhere tour”
Celebridad social
- Bad Bunny
- Charlie Puth
- Doja Cat
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Reese Witherspoon
- Selena Gomez
- Snoop Dogg
Estrella en redes
- Addison Rae
- Brent Rivera
- Charli D’Amelio
- Jay Shetty
- Khaby Lame
- Mikayla Jane Nogueira
- MrBeast
- Noah Beck
Influencer latino del año
- Celeste Pellegrini
- Emmanuel Sentíes
- Flavia Laos
- Hony Estrella
- Ignacia Antonia
- Javier Ramírez
- Juan Pablo Dos Santos
- Lizardo Ponce
Game changer
- Chloe Kim
- LeBron James
- Megan Rapinoe
- Nathan Chen
- Rafael Nadal
- Russell Wilson
- Serena Williams
- Steph Curry
The pop podcast of 2022
- “Anything goes with Emma Chamberlain”
- “Archetypes”
- “Armchair expert with Dax Shepard”
- “Call her daddy”
- “Conan O’Brien needs a friend”
- “Not skinny but not fat”
- “SmartLess”
- “Why won’t you date me? with Nicole Byer”.