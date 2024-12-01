HOY
Resultados y clasificación de la 13ª fecha de la Premier League inglesa


Resultados de los partidos de la 13ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Viernes:

Brighton 1 Mitoma (29)

Southampton 1 Downes (59)

- Sábado:

Brentford 4 Wissa (25), Schade (29, 45+8, 59)

Leicester 1 Buonanotte (21)

Crystal Palace 1 Mejia (90+4)

Newcastle 1 Guéhi (53 en contra)

Wolverhampton 2 Strand Larsen (5, 69)

AFC Bournemouth 4 Kluivert (3 de penal, 18 de penal, 74 de penal), Kerkez (8)

Nottingham Forest 1 Woods (49 de penal)

Ipswich Town 0

West Ham 2 Wan-Bissaka (38), Palmieri (40)

Arsenal 5 Gabriel (10), Trossard (27), Ødegaard (34 de penal), Havertz (36), Saka (45+5 de penal)

- Domingo:

Chelsea 3 Jackson (7), Fernández (36), Palmer (83)

Aston Villa 0

Tottenham 1 Johnson (54)

Fulham 1 Cairney (67)

Manchester United 4 Rashford (34, 46), Zirkzee (41, 64)

Everton 0

(16h00 GMT) Liverpool

Manchester City

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 31 12 10 1 1 24 8 16

2. Arsenal 25 13 7 4 2 26 14 12

. Chelsea 25 13 7 4 2 26 14 12

4. Brighton 23 13 6 5 2 22 17 5

. Manchester City 23 12 7 2 3 22 17 5

6. Nottingham forest 22 13 6 4 3 16 13 3

7. Tottenham 20 13 6 2 5 28 14 14

8. Brentford 20 13 6 2 5 26 23 3

9. Manchester United 19 13 5 4 4 17 13 4

10. Fulham 19 13 5 4 4 18 18 0

11. Newcastle 19 13 5 4 4 14 14 0

12. Aston Villa 19 13 5 4 4 19 22 -3

13. AFC Bournemouth 18 13 5 3 5 20 19 1

14. West Ham 15 13 4 3 6 17 24 -7

15. Everton 11 13 2 5 6 10 21 -11

16. Leicester 10 13 2 4 7 16 27 -11

17. Crystal Palace 9 13 1 6 6 11 18 -7

18. Wolverhampton 9 13 2 3 8 22 32 -10

19. Ipswich Town 9 13 1 6 6 13 24 -11

20. Southampton 5 13 1 2 10 10 25 -15

