Resultados y clasificación de la 13ª fecha de la Premier League inglesa
Resultados de los partidos de la 13ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Viernes:
Brighton 1 Mitoma (29)
Southampton 1 Downes (59)
- Sábado:
Brentford 4 Wissa (25), Schade (29, 45+8, 59)
Leicester 1 Buonanotte (21)
Crystal Palace 1 Mejia (90+4)
Newcastle 1 Guéhi (53 en contra)
Wolverhampton 2 Strand Larsen (5, 69)
AFC Bournemouth 4 Kluivert (3 de penal, 18 de penal, 74 de penal), Kerkez (8)
Nottingham Forest 1 Woods (49 de penal)
Ipswich Town 0
West Ham 2 Wan-Bissaka (38), Palmieri (40)
Arsenal 5 Gabriel (10), Trossard (27), Ødegaard (34 de penal), Havertz (36), Saka (45+5 de penal)
- Domingo:
Chelsea 3 Jackson (7), Fernández (36), Palmer (83)
Aston Villa 0
Tottenham 1 Johnson (54)
Fulham 1 Cairney (67)
Manchester United 4 Rashford (34, 46), Zirkzee (41, 64)
Everton 0
(16h00 GMT) Liverpool
Manchester City
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 31 12 10 1 1 24 8 16
2. Arsenal 25 13 7 4 2 26 14 12
. Chelsea 25 13 7 4 2 26 14 12
4. Brighton 23 13 6 5 2 22 17 5
. Manchester City 23 12 7 2 3 22 17 5
6. Nottingham forest 22 13 6 4 3 16 13 3
7. Tottenham 20 13 6 2 5 28 14 14
8. Brentford 20 13 6 2 5 26 23 3
9. Manchester United 19 13 5 4 4 17 13 4
10. Fulham 19 13 5 4 4 18 18 0
11. Newcastle 19 13 5 4 4 14 14 0
12. Aston Villa 19 13 5 4 4 19 22 -3
13. AFC Bournemouth 18 13 5 3 5 20 19 1
14. West Ham 15 13 4 3 6 17 24 -7
15. Everton 11 13 2 5 6 10 21 -11
16. Leicester 10 13 2 4 7 16 27 -11
17. Crystal Palace 9 13 1 6 6 11 18 -7
18. Wolverhampton 9 13 2 3 8 22 32 -10
19. Ipswich Town 9 13 1 6 6 13 24 -11
20. Southampton 5 13 1 2 10 10 25 -15
./bds/dam