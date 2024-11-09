Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 11ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Sábado:
Crystal Palace 0
Fulham 2 Smith-Rowe (45+2), Wilson (83)
West Ham 0
Everton 0
Wolverhampton 2 Sarabia (2), Cunha (51)
Southampton 0
Brentford 3 Wissa (27, 58), Damsgaard (50)
AFC Bournemouth 2 Barbosa (17), Kluivert (49)
Brighton 2 Pedro (78), O'Riley (83)
Manchester City 1 Haland (23)
Liverpool 2 Nuñez (20), Salah (84)
Aston Villa 0
- Domingo:
(14h00 GMT) Manchester United
Leicester
Nottingham
Newcastle
Tottenham
Ipswich Town
(16h30 GMT) Chelsea
Arsenal
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 28 11 9 1 1 21 6 15
2. Manchester City 23 11 7 2 2 22 13 9
3. Nottingham 19 10 5 4 1 14 7 7
4. Brighton 19 11 5 4 2 19 15 4
5. Chelsea 18 10 5 3 2 20 12 8
6. Arsenal 18 10 5 3 2 17 11 6
7. Fulham 18 11 5 3 3 16 13 3
8. Aston Villa 18 11 5 3 3 17 17 0
9. Tottenham 16 10 5 1 4 22 11 11
10. Brentford 16 11 5 1 5 22 22 0
11. AFC Bournemouth 15 11 4 3 4 15 15 0
12. Newcastle 15 10 4 3 3 10 10 0
13. Manchester United 12 10 3 3 4 9 12 -3
14. West Ham 12 11 3 3 5 13 19 -6
15. Leicester 10 10 2 4 4 14 18 -4
16. Everton 10 11 2 4 5 10 17 -7
17. Crystal Palace 7 11 1 4 6 8 15 -7
18. Wolverhampton 6 11 1 3 7 16 27 -11
19. Ipswich Town 5 10 0 5 5 10 21 -11
20. Southampton 4 11 1 1 9 7 21 -14
