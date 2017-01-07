07 de Enero de 2017 | 19:37 h
Modelo de talla grande revela que los ángulos lo son todo para las fotos | IMÁGENES
Imagen: composición .
And just a reminder people how quickly somebody can look through a different angle and pose. @iskra mimicked how people do the 'thigh gap pose' for photos . Angles, retouching, position all can dramatically change a body. I'm content with my body and I only eat high quality local food, a lot I grew myself. So it's also affordable, farmers markets are usually cheaper than supermarkets @topangafarmersmarket higher quality produce. I believe the highest quality food is what is key, it's so rich you don't eat much and you need to eat a lot of local seasonal vegetables. And perhaps start a garden and nurture Mother Nature back, #compost #growbiointensive #foodforthought #amazonian #robynlawleyeats
✨ no thigh gap or thigh gap who cares. We all think we want different things and we should because we are all different, there's no wrong way just be the healthiest & happiest for you. I'll be the first one to tell you pics are all about good lightening and angles. Always remember social medias not real life never let anyone else's pics make you feel insecure about yourself. If you don't look like her and she doesn't look like you that's how it's meant to be. You are meant to be YOU no one else, your body is your home so love and respect it. When you look after it beautiful things happens ✨ #iskralawrence #everyBODYisbeautiful