MENU
Ver todoCHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Ver todoCHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Ver todoCHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Ver todoCHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Ver todoCHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Ver todoCHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Ver todoCHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Ver todoCHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Ver todoCHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Ver todoCHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Ver todoCHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Ver todoCHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Ver todoCHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Ver todoCHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Ver todoCHAMPIONS LEAGUE

07 de Enero de 2017 | 19:37 h

Modelo de talla grande revela que los ángulos lo son todo para las fotos | IMÁGENES

Robyn Lawley enseña cómo logra conseguir un mejor foto para las revistas y campañas del cual es protagonista.

Imagen: composición .

Muchas veces las modelos han logrado posar a la perfección en sus fotografías de las redes sociales, pero ¿realmente se logra conseguir un buen ángulo en la imagen realizando un movimiento?.
 
 
La modelo Robyn Lawley, conocida por aparecer en la revista Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue y por ser la primera modelo de talla grande en estar en Vogue Australia, demostró que los ángulos pueden cambiarlo todo cuando hablamos de fotos.
 
La australiana de 27 años publicó dos fotografías en ropa interior en Instagram. En la primera se le aprecia con las caderas ligeramente hacia atrás, inclinada hacia la izquierda y separando los muslos. Mientras que en la segunda foto, la modelo posa al de manera recta y junta las piernas, se muestra más ancha.
 
 

My 'Back in Brooklyn' lingerie set from @weloveshag #handmade

Una foto publicada por Robyn Lawley (@robynlawley) el

 
“Un recordatorio para la gente de cómo rápidamente alguien puede verse diferente en otro ángulo”, se lee en la descripción se la instantáneas, agregando que “los ángulos, el retoque, la posición, todos pueden cambiar dramáticamente un cuerpo. Estoy contenta con mi cuerpo y sólo como comida local de alta calidad”.
 
 
Robyn Lawley hizo referencia a su colega, la inglesa Iskra Lawrence, quien hace un tiempo también experimentó algo similar. 
 

Síguenos en Facebook

Diario La República

Noticias Relacionadas

Espectáculos