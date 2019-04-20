Ofertas de PS4 por Semana Santa: mira los mejores descuentos de la Flash Sale

La única oferta que recibimos en esta semana para PlayStation fue aquella por el aniversario de God of War que, lógicamente, solo incluía títulos de God of War. Sin embargo, parece que Sony se apiadó en Semana Santa y ha presentado una nueva Flash Sale en PSN Store para juegos de PS4 que durará hasta el 22 de abril.
Esta Flash Sale tiene descuentos de hasta el 80% en algunos juegos de la siguiente lista. Recuerda que listamos los precios de la PSN Store en USA, ya que es ahí donde hay mayores ofertas, pero puedes revisar la PSN Store local por si no tienes una cuenta estadounidense de PlayStation Network.
|Juegos
|Precio
|% descuento
|ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN
|$35.99
|40%
|ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Deluxe Edition
|$63.74
|25%
|Almost There: The Platformer
|$5.99
|40%
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Legacy of the First Blade
|$14.99
|40%
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass
|$23.99
|40%
|Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey
|$19.79
|67%
|Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey Deluxe Edition
|$26.39
|67%
|Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey Gold Edition
|$32.99
|67%
|Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey Ultimate Edition
|$39.59
|67%
|Assassin’s Creed® Origins Season Pass
|$23.99
|40%
|Call of Cthulhu®
|$35.99
|40%
|Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy
|$23.99
|40%
|Creed: Rise to Glory™
|$14.99
|50%
|Drowning
|$1.79
|40%
|Genesis Alpha One
|$17.99
|40%
|Hello Neighbor
|$17.99
|40%
|Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek
|$17.99
|40%
|Just Cause 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition
|$34.99
|50%
|Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition
|$44.99
|50%
|Just Cause 4 – Standard Edition
|$29.99
|50%
|Killing Floor 2
|$9.89
|67%
|Killing Floor: Incursion
|$9.99
|50%
|Kingdom of Blades
|$5.99
|40%
|Life is Strange 2 – Episode 1
|$3.99
|50%
|Masquerada: Songs and Shadows
|$9.99
|50%
|Metro Exodus
|$44.99
|25%
|Metro Exodus Gold Edition
|$63.74
|25%
|Omen of Sorrow
|$27.49
|45%
|Planet RIX-13
|$2.99
|40%
|SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal
|$27.99
|30%
|SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal — Tailor-Made Edition
|$34.99
|30%
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider
|$29.99
|50%
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Croft Edition
|$44.99
|50%
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Digital Deluxe Edition
|$34.99
|50%
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Season Pass
|$17.99
|40%
|Slime Rancher
|$11.99
|40%
|SONIC FORCES Digital Standard Edition
|$17.99
|40%
|South Park: The Video Game Collection
|$31.99
|60%
|South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™
|$14.99
|75%
|South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™ Gold Edition
|$22.49
|75%
|Spyro™ + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
|$49.49
|34%
|Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy
|$29.99
|25%
|Steel Rats™
|$3.99
|80%
|Steel Rats™ Deluxe Edition
|$4.79
|80%
|Stellaris: Console Edition
|$29.99
|25%
|Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
|$44.99
|25%
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!
|$24.99
|50%
|The Bridge
|$1.99
|80%
|The Elder Scrolls® Online: 14000 Crowns
|$64.99
|35%
|The Elder Scrolls® Online: 1500 Crowns
|$11.99
|20%
|The Elder Scrolls® Online: 21000 Crowns
|$89.99
|40%
|The Elder Scrolls® Online: 3000 Crowns
|$18.74
|25%
|The Elder Scrolls® Online: 5500 Crowns
|$27.99
|30%
|The Elder Scrolls® Online: Collection
|$24.99
|50%
|The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
|$27.99
|30%
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Gold Edition
|$79.99
|20%
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition
|$49.79
|17%
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Ultimate Edition
|$95.99
|20%
|Tumblestone
|$4.99
|80%
|Vampyr
|$23.99
|60%
|Yakuza Kiwami 2
|$24.99
|50%
