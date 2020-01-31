Greta Thunberg protege su nombre y marca para evitar estafas
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, la ambientalista sueca Greta Thunberg, informó que patentó su nombre y marca Fridays for Future fundada en el año 2018 y la que la ha llevado a conocer en todo el mundo.
En la publicación, Thunberg explicó que con ello podría tomar medidas legales contra personas y empresas que día a día se apropian de su imagen y se alinean a su movimiento.
"Les puedo asegurar que ni el resto de activistas, la huelga escolar por el clima, ni yo, estamos interesados en las marcas registradas. Pero, lamentablemente es algo que tenemos que hacer”, explicó en el Instagram.
Además de ello, anunció que creará una fundación junto a su familia “sin fines de lucro”, que consiste en canalizar los derechos de autor, donaciones, premios y pagar impuestos de forma transparente.
“Mi nombre y el movimiento Fridays For Future son usados constantemente sin ningún tipo de consentimiento con fines comerciales. Ocurre, por ejemplo, con el markéting, en la venta de productos, y en las colectas de dinero que la gente organiza en mi nombre y en el movimiento”, denuncia a través de la red social.
Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation... First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can - and must - not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta
Descrita como una adolescente tímida, Greta Thunberg fue aupada portavoz de una generación preocupada por el cambio climático desde que empezó a realizar sentadas frente al Parlamento sueco en agosto de 2018 con un cartel que rezaba “Huelga escolar por el clima”.
Se convirtió en el rostro de las inquietudes ecologistas de jóvenes y no tan jóvenes, y animó a millones de personas a participar en marchas por el clima. Fue invitada a pronunciar un discurso en la cumbre de Naciones Unidas sobre el clima.
La sueca también ha estado en el blanco de quienes niegan que el cambio climático exista. Hay quien la acusa de ser un títere o de trabajar a sueldo de un “lobby verde”.