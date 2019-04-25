Dejan a su perro en una guardería y se lo entregan muerto en un paquete [FOTOS]

Una joven irlandesa llamada Kirsten Kinch dejó a su mascota en una guardería para canes sin imaginar cual sería el triste desenlace para su fiel amiga, tres días después.
Y es que según narra la muchacha, a través de una denuncia hecha a través de las redes sociales, los dueños del local de cuidado animal le entregaron muerta a su perra de raza husky siberiana, envuelta dentro de una bolsa con cinta adhesiva.
Kirsten Kinch señala que dejó a Nova, su mascota, en una guardería para perros debido a unas vacaciones familiares a Islandia que se tomaría por tres días. La tranquilidad de saber que su amiga fiel estaría atendida por especialistas la llevó a disfrutar de un placentero descanso.
Antes de dejarla, señala el post, la joven irlandesa les había alertado a los médicos veterinarios el problema que afrontaba Nova, su perra husky. La infección en el colón que tenía el can de Kirsten exigía un medicamento especial para ella, el cual debía ser ingerido dos veces al día. Pese a que la muchacha dejó constancia, por escrito y de forma verbal, del cuidado que debían tener con su pequeña Nova, estas recomendaciones, para la jóven, fueron obviadas.
Así lo comenta Kirsten en su denuncia hecha en Facebook: " Una vez allí (guardería) nos dijeron que Nova había muerto, la habían encontrado esa mañana ensangrentada en su jaula". Tal como registra el testimonio, la joven les preguntó si le habían brindado los cuidados que exigía su estado de salud.
Los encargados respondieron que sí lo habían hecho; sin embargo, dudas alrededor de esto se mantienen por parte de los dueños de Nova, dado el desenlace final.
Para esta muchacha y su familia lo peor fue la forma en que entregaron a su mascota: envuelta en una bolsa y atada con cinta adhesiva. " Aplastaron a Nova en lo que solo puedo describir como una pelota dentro de una bolsa negra y cubierta con cinta adhesiva. No hubo cuidado ni empatía por cómo lo hicieron. Fue traumático y desgarrador verla así, un husky de 25 kg hecho una bola" señala el triste testimonio viralizado en diversas redes sociales.
On the 27th of December 2018 I brought my husky Nova to P&E boarding kennels to be boarded for 3 days while my family went to Iceland. Nova had an ongoing issue with Colitis and this was being managed with steroids for the last few months successfully, she had been checked by my vet prior to boarding and we had discussed taking her off the steroids as she was responding so well. I gave multiple written and verbal instructions on how the steroid was to be given separately to her food and that she needs to get this twice a day, P&E also advertise that they cater for medication and dogs that need extra care once they are informed in advance. On the 31st of December I went straight from the airport to P&E to collect Nova. I rang 4 times waiting outside to pick her up. Clive answered and told me to come around to the gate when I told him I was here for Nova. Once in, we were told Nova had died - they had found her that morning bloodied in her kennel. We where shocked and beyond devastated at this as we had left a healthy dog in 3 days earlier. I asked the kennels immediately if she had received her medication and I was told she had. They had crushed Nova into what I can only describe as a ball wrapped in a black bag, covered in masking tape. There was no care or empathy in the way she had been handled. It was utterly traumatic and heartbreaking to leave with her like that. We drove straight to the vet and she was horrified, and couldn’t believe there was a 25kg husky crammed in this ball. We confirmed via microchip that it was Nova and made the decision to send Nova for a postmortem in UCD due to the circumstances. I emailed and messaged P&E asking for more information on how she had seemed when she was with them etc. and I still have not received any kind of contact back. Nova was a once in a lifetime kind of dog for me and my family and has left a hole that will always be impossible to fill, she is loved and missed every single day and I hope writing this can stop a similar situation in the future. Clearly these kennels are not fit to provide the levels of care they advertise. #justicefornova
El microchip incorporado en el cuerpo del can pudo confirmar que se trataba del cuerpo de Nova. La respuesta presentada por la guardería es insuficiente para el caso, señala la joven, quien pide hasta la fecha más información del caso, sin éxito alguno.
El post culmina arremetiendo contra el centro de cuidado animal al cual se acusa de no ser apto para 'brindar los niveles de atención que anuncian'.