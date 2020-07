Scott Stapp, el cantante de rock que cambió su adicción a las anfetaminas y esteroides por el running

View this post on Instagram

What can I say 2019, beyond grateful! I’ve learned that your entire life can change in a year. You just have to love yourself enough, and really want it. It’s more than words, it’s taking action. Be brave enough to take chances, and disciplined enough to see things through. Always stay hungry and keep the faith🙏🏻 #readyforyou #thespacebetweentheshadows #onedayatatime #2020