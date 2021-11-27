Premios Gaon Chart: nominados al AOTY por álbumes físicos y canciones digitales
BTS ha sido nominado en cuatro categorías de los 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards. ¿Qué otros artistas K-pop compiten en la premiación coreana?
Más nominados a los premios de Gaon serán revelados después de noviembre. Foto: composición La República / Gaon / Hybe / YG / SM / JYP
Actualización sobre los nominados a los 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards. El 27 de septiembre, en medio de los preparativos de miles de fans para asistir al concierto de BTS, fue anunciada parte de la lista de aspirantes a esta importante premiación de Corea del Sur. ¿Qué idols K-pop tientan las preseas de Gaon y con qué trabajos?
Artist of the year (álbum físico) - 1st quarter
- One-reeler / Act IV” de IZ*ONE
- The first step: Treasure effect de TREASURE
- The classic album I de Kim Ho Joong
- The classic album II de Kim Hong Joong
- Don’t call me de SHINee
Artist of the year (álbum físico) - 2nd quarter
- Borden: Carnival de ENHYPEN
- Hot sauce de NCT Dream
- -R- de Rosé (BLACKPINK)
- Bambi de Baekhyun (EXO)
- The chaos chapter: Freeze de TXT
Artist of the year (álbum físico) - 3rd quarter
- Don’t fight the feeling de EXO
- Hello future de NCT Dream
- Noeasy de Stray Kids
- Butter de BTS
- Your choice de SEVENTEEN
Artist of the year (música digital) - diciembre 2020
- “Panorama” de IZ*ONE
- “Lonely night” de Ben
- “Switch to me” de Rain con J. Y. Park
- “For you” de Lee Hi con Crush
- “What do I call you” de Taeyeon (SNSD)
Artist of the year (música digital) - enero 2021
- “Hwaa” de (G)I-DLE
- “Let’s have a drink” de KyoungSeo y MJ
- “Celebrity” de IU
- “Rosario” de Epik High con CL y ZICO
- “I’m not cool” de HyunA
Artist of the year (música digital) - febrero 2021
- “Paranoia” de Kang Daniel
- “Don’t call me” de SHINee
- “Tail” de Sunmi
- “Don’t look back” de SECHSKIES
- “Love letter” de Paul Kim
Artist of the year (música digital) - marzo 2021
- “On the ground” de Rosé
- “Lilac” de IU
- “Coin” de IU
- “Hi spring bye” de IU
- “My starry love” de Lim Young Woong
Artist of the year (música digital) - abril 2021
- “In the morning” de ITZY
- “Antidote” de Kang Daniel
- “Just hug me” de DAVICHI
- “I will light your way” de KASSY
- “I will be waiting” de Ha Dong Qn y Bong Gu
Artist of the year (música digital) - mayo 2021
- “Next level” de aespa
- “Butter” de BTS
- “Dun dun dance” de OH MY GIRL
- “Hello” de JOY (Red Velvet)
- “Happen” de Heize
Artist of the year (música digital) - junio 2021
- “Hello future” de NCT Dream
- “Alcohol-free” de TWICE
- “Chi mat ba ram” de Brave Girls
- “One day more” de Big Mama
- “Rain song” de Epik High con Colde
Artist of the year (música digital) - julio 2021
- “Nakka” de AKMU con IU
- “Hey kids, close your eyes de AKMU con Lee Sunhee)”
- “Permission to dance” de BTS
- “Weekend” de Taeyeon
- “You’re the best of me” de SG Wannabe
Artist of the year (música digital) - agosto 2021
- “Go back” de 10cm
- “Queendom” de Red Velvet
- “Go back” de Melomance
- “Dumb dumb” de Jeon Somi
- “Closely far away” de Car, the garden
Artist of the year (música digital) - septiembre 2021
- “My universe” de Coldplay y BTS
- “Loco” de ITZY
- “Sticker” de NCT 127
- “Stereotype” de STAYC
- “Fall in fall” de Lee Mujin