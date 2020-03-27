Netflix: recrean a The Witcher en versión anime [VIDEO]
Artista de Instagram compartió imágenes en versión animada de las escenas más icónicas de la serie protagonizada por Henry Cavill.
Muchos fanáticos han imaginado cómo se verían algunas series y películas si estuvieran en versión anime, tal es el caso de Game of Thrones, Stranger things o incluso It.
Sin embargo, una joven artista llamada Carolina Oliveria, bajo el seudónimo de “nattotwister”, no dudó en mostrar sus habilidades para plasmar a los personajes del popular programa The Witcher, como si fueran parte de un dibujo animado.
The Witcher - Tráiler
La ilustradora compartió las imágenes en su cuenta de Instagram, donde recreó algunas escenas que ocurrieron en la serie protagonizada por Henry Cavill. Ella mostró al personaje principal, Geralt, en la secuencia de la bañera.
Geralt's most iconic scene and second most iconic dialog. I had to do it, it was a matter of time. Enjoy! 😉 #witcher #witchernetflix #witcher3 #geraltofrivia #geralt #witcheranime #yeneferofvengerberg #cirilla #ciri #witcherflix #netflix #netflixshows #henrycavill #fanart #witcherfanart #medievalfantasy #artistsoninstagram #instaart #thewitchernetflix #geraldodaribeira #witchermemes #thewitcher #thewitcherwildhunt
También aparece Ciri, quien es caracterizada por la talentosa Freya Allan, en su versión más joven. Por otro lado, Oliveria confesó que a pesar de su gusto por los personajes de The Witcher, no ha terminado de ver la ficción.
Young Ciri from The Witcher Neflix show! 🐺⚔️ 🐺 I still need to watch the whole thing tho. I just really enjoyed this shot from the trailers. Cecília 😂 #witcher #witchernetflix #witcher3 #geraltofrivia #geralt #witcheranime #yeneferofvengerberg #cirilla #ciri #snow #fairygone #witcherflix #netflix #netflixshows #fanart #witcherfanart #medievalfantasy #artistsoninstagram #instaart #thewitchernetflix #witchermemes #thewitcher #thewitcherwildhunt #freyaallan #falka
I wish we had a 3 season Netflix series about Téa and Véa, I am sure they have a lot a BG story to show. Telma e Velma 😂 #witcher #witchernetflix #witcher3 #geraltofrivia #geralt #witcheranime #yenneferofvengerberg #cirilla #ciri #thewitcherflix #netflix #netflixshows #fanart #witcherfanart #medievalfantasy #artistsoninstagram #instaart #thewitchernetflix #geraldodaribeira #witchermemes #thewitcher #thewitcherwildhunt #adeleoni #colettedahaltchancho #tea #vea #jaskier
I think it is important to not gate keep what is anime or not. Anime is short for animeshon in Japan which means animation and animation is medium not a genre or one style. If The Witcher was an anime in Japan, I believe it would fall into the category of seinen (manga/anime for young adult men). Seinen has huge variety of styles from Made in Abyss to Tekkonkinkreet to Inuyashiki. Personaly, I think a mix of style similar to Inuyashiki and Fairy Gone ( while keeping some of actors features ) is most suitable tor a witcher anime because most characters are adult and they deal with serious themes in the TV series/books. Having them all look like K-On style would break immersion for me lol but hey, if that is what you dig, go for it, just don't have the misconception that anime can only be one specific art style. Rafaela 😂 #witcher #witchernetflix #witcher3 #geraltofrivia #geralt #witcheranime #yenneferofvengerberg #cirilla #ciri #witcherflix #netflix #netflixshows #emmappleton #fanart #witcherfanart #medievalfantasy #artistsoninstagram #instaart #thewitchernetflix #geraldodaribeira #thewitchermemes #thewitcher #thewitcherwildhunt #renfri #princessrenfri #thewitcheranime
Yennefer is one fashionable sorceress Isabela 😂 #witcher #witchernetflix #witcher3 #geraltofrivia #geralt #witcheranime #yenneferofvengerberg #cirilla #ciri #fashion #fairygone #witcherflix #netflix #netflixshows #anyachalotra #fanart #witcherfanart #medievalfantasy #artistsoninstagram #instaart #thewitchernetflix #geraldodaribeira #witchermemes #thewitcher #thewitcherwildhunt
Recordemos que la serie de Netflix detuvo el rodaje de su segunda temporada debido a la propagación del coronavirus, por lo que se tendría que esperar hasta un nuevo aviso de la producción para conocer cuándo se verá nuevamente a Geralt en sus increíbles aventuras.
¿De qué trata The Witcher?
The Witcher se basa en la saga de fantasía homónima, que relata una historia épica sobre el destino y la familia. Geralt de Rivia, un cazador de monstruos solitario, lucha por encontrar su lugar en un mundo donde las personas a menudo son más malvadas que las bestias.