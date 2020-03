Sailor Moon y Pokémon fueron protagonistas de un encantador crossover

View this post on Instagram

Today's pairing is Sailor Moon and Eevee! 😊 A big part of why I'm doing this series is because Sailor Moon and Pokémon were a huge part of my childhood and was what got me into drawing a lot of fanart at a young age. I also love mashups that fit well together and this crossover series just felt perfect to do 😌 As usual the full wallpaper version will be available in my stories ☝️