Nuevo reto para marcar el abdomen en dos semanas sorprende a jóvenes y miles comparten sus resultados [VIDEO]

After 2 challenges- 2 weeks shred and summer shred challenges @majkenhenaes. 👏 Please remember that everyone progresses at a different rate and please don't compare yourself to another person. What's important is that you're being active and happy! 😊 . Edit: she mentioned that she didn't lose any weight. And this took 6 weeks. #chloetingchallenge #transformation #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney #fitnesslifestyle #workout #workoutmotivation