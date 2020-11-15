La edición número 46 de los People’s Choice Awards 2020 se realizarán este domingo 15 de noviembre desde Santa Mónica, California. El evento que premia a los mejor del cine, la música y la televisión cuenta con 44 categorías.

La encargada de conducir la premiación organizada por la cadena de televisión estadounidense E! Entertainment es la cantante Demi Lovato.

Entre los artistas nominados destacan: Will Smith, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hanks, Vin Diesel, Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek, Ben Affleck, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Becky G, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Karol G, Ozuna, Britney Spears, entre otros.

People's Choice Awards, airs Sunday, November 15 at 9:00pm ET/PT. With Live from the Red Carpet: The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards” at 7:00pm ET/PT.



As previously announced, @JLo will be honored with the People's Icon of 2020 award at the ceremony.@Peoples20Choice #PCAs pic.twitter.com/75IMrGQsEl — People's Choice Awards 2020 live stream online (@Peoples20Choice) November 11, 2020

Sin embargo, son los famosos Justin Bieber y Lady Gaga quienes lideran la lista de nominados.

¿Cuáles son los horarios para ver los People’s Choice Awards 2020?

La ceremonia de los People’s Choice Awards 2020 se podrán ver por la señal de E! Entertainment en los siguientes horarios para cada país:

México: 18:00 horas

Perú - Colombia: 19:00 horas

Argentina: 21:00 horas

¿Qué canal transmitirá los People’s Choice Awards 2020 EN VIVO?

Los People’s Choice Awards 2020 se transmitirán EN VIVO por el canal de E! Entertainment. En Claro, está disponible en el canal 103, mientras que en Direct TV, E! Entertainment está disponible en los canales 222 y 1222, en HD.

46th E! People's Choice Award 2020 will be air on November 15, 2020, at 9:00 PM EST. pic.twitter.com/8youA5e8sA — People's Choice Awards 2020 live stream online (@Peoples20Choice) November 9, 2020

¿Dónde ver los People’s Choice Awards live stream?

A través de las redes sociales de E! Entertainment, se transmitirá en vivo los People’s Choice Awards. En esta misma nota de La República, podrás enterarte del minuto a minuto de la ceremonia y premiación.

People's Choice Awards, airs Sunday, November 15 at 9:00pm ET/PT, with “Live from the Red Carpet: The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards” at 7:00pm ET/PT. As previously announced, @JLo will be honored with the People's Icon of 2020 award at the ceremony.



🔴https://t.co/dyOcVwhgV1 pic.twitter.com/PMysHUfYVH — People's Choice Awards 2020 live stream online (@Peoples20Choice) November 10, 2020

People’s Choice Awards 2020: lista de nominados

En esta ocasión, los People’s Choice Awards 2020 lanzaron la categoría de Influenciador Latino 2020, en la que se dará reconocimiento a las personas que han generado un cambio o impacto de buena forma en las redes sociales.

Aquí, conoce la lista de nominados de los 46th E! People’s Choice Awards con sus categorías:

Película 2020:

Bad Boys For Life.

Extraction.

Protect Power.

Aves de presa (Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey).

Hamilton.

The Invisible Man.

Trolls Gira Mundial.

Película de comedia 2020:

Like a Boss.

El Stand de los Besos 2.

La Missy Equivocada.

El Rey de Staten Island.

Eurovision Song.

The Lovebirds.

A todos los chicos de los que me enamoré: P.D. Todavía te quiero

Película de acción de 2020:

Bad Boys For Life.

Extraction.

Mulan.

Tenet.

Bloodshot.

The Old Guard.

Aves de presa (Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey)

Protect Power.

Película de drama 2020:

Mentiras peligrosas.

Hamilton.

The High Note.

The Invisible Mna.

I Still Believe.

Greyhound.

The Way Back.

El Fotógrafo.

Película Familiar de 2020:

Dolittle.

Scoob!

My Espia

Sonic.

The Call of The Wild.

Trolls Gira Mundial.

Los Willoughbys.

Onwardr.

Actor masculino 2020:

Chris Hemsworth.

Lin Manuel Miranda.

Robert Downey JR.

Vin Diesel.

Jamie Foxx.

Tom Hanks.

Mark Wahlberg.

Actriz femenina 2020:

Camila Mendes.

Elisabeth Moss.

Margot Robbie.

Tiffany Haddish.

Charlize Theron.

Issa Rae.

Salma Hayek.

Vanessa Hudgens.

Actor de drama 2020:

Ben Affleck.

Issa Rae.

Elisabeth Moss.

KJ APA.

Lin Manuel Miranda.

Tom Hanks.

Russell Crowe.

Trecee Ellis Ross

Actor de Comedia 2020:

David Spade.

Issa Rae.

Joey King.

Keanu Reeves.

Pete Davidson.

Will Ferrel.

Salma Hayek.

Noah Centineo.

Actor de Acción:

Margot Robbie.

Charlize Theron.

Chris Hemsworth.

John David Washington.

Vanessa Hudgens.

Will Smith.

Vin Diesel.

Jamie Foxx.

Shows de 2020:

Grey´s Anatomy.

Outer Banks.

The Last Dance.

This Is Us.

Tiger King.

Masked Singer.

The Bachelor.

Never Have I Ever.

Shows de Drama:

Grey´s Anatomy.

Outer Banks.

Power.

The Walking Dead.

La Ley y el Orden.

Ozark.

Riverdale.

This Is Us.

Shows de Comedia:

Dead To Me.

Insecure.

Never Have I Ever.

Schitt´s Creek.

Grown Ish.

Modern Family.

Saturday Night Love.

The Good Place.

Reality Shows 2020:

90 Day Fiancé.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Love Is Blind.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Queer Eye.

Love & Hip Hop.

Bellow Deck Mediterranean.

Shows de competencia 2020:

America´s Got Talent

Rupaul´s Drag Race.

The Challenge: Total Madness.

American Idol.

The Bachelor.

Masked Singer.

The Voice.

Top Chef.

Artistas de la televisión 2020:

Chase Stokes.

Dan Levy.

Jesse Williams.

Jason Baterman.

Cole Sprouse.

Norman Reedus.

Sterling Brown.

Steve Carrel.

Estrellas Femeninas de la Televisión:

Christina Applegate.

Ellen Pompeo.

Mandy Moore.

Danai Gurira.

Lili Reinhart.

Mariska Hargitay.

Sofía Vergara.

Sandra Oh.

Estrellas de la televisión del género drama:

Chase Stokes.

Cole Sprouse.

Ellen Pompeo.

Mandy Moore.

Danai Gurira.

Sterling Brown.

Mariska Hargitay.

Sandra Oh.

Actores de comedia 2020:

Christina Applegate.

Issa Rae.

Kate McKinnon.

Sofia Vergara.

Dan Levy.

Jammela Jamil.

Kristen Bell.

Yara Shahidi.

Talk Show Nocturno 2020:

Full Frontal With Samanta Bee.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch What Happens Live Withe Andy Cohen.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Competidor 2020:

Gigi Goode.

Jaida Essence Hall.

Madison Prewett.

Samantha Diaz.

Hannah Ann Sluss.

Kandi Burruss.

Rob Ronkowski.

Sammie Cimarelli.

Estrella de reality Show 2020:

Antoni Porowski.

Jonathan Van Ness.

Khloé Kardashian.

Lisa Rinna.

Porsha Williams.

Kim Kardashian West.

Kandi Burruss.

Darcey y Stacey Silva.

Programa de ciencia ficción 2020:

DC´S Legends of Tomorrow.

Lockey y Key.

Supernatural.

Supergirl.

Flash.

Legacies.

Umbrella Academy.

Wynonna Earp.

Artista Masculino 2020:

Bad Bunny.

Blake Shelton.

Drake.

Justin Bieber.

J Balvin.

Lili Baby.

Dababy.

The Weeknd.

Artista Femenina 2020:

Ariana Grande.

Cardi B.

Lady Gaga.

Megan Thee Stallion.

Billie Eilish.

Dua Lipa.

Taylor Switf.

Miley Cyrus.

El Grupo 2020:

5 Seconds of Summer.

BLACKPINK.

BTS.

Chole x Halle.

Dan y Shay.

Thenty One Pilots.

Jonas Brothers.

CNCO.

Canción de 2020:

Dynamite de BTS.

Break My Heart de Dua Lipa.

Intentions de Justin Bieber.

Rockstar de DabBaby y Roddy Ricch.

Savage de Megan Thee Stallion.

Rain On Me de Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande.

Stuck With U de Justin Bieber y Ariana Grande.

Wap de Cardi B y Megan Thee Stallion.

Álbum 2020:

After Hours de The Weeknd.

Cromatica de Lady Gaga.

Future Nostalgia de Dua Lipa.

Map of the Soul: 7 de BTS.

High Off Life de Future.

Folklore de Taylor Swift.

Changes de Justin Bieber.

YHLQMDLG de Bad Bunny.

Artista Latino 2020:

Bad Bunny.

Daddy Yankee.

Karol G.

Nicky Jam.

Ozuna.

Maluma.

J Balvin.

Becky G.

Artista Nuevo 2020:

Ava Max.

Conan Gray.

Jack Harlow.

Sawettie.

Trevor Daniel.

Doja Cat.

Benee.

Roddy Ricch.

Video Musical 2020:

Blinding Lights de The Weeknd.

Dynamite de BTS.

Holy de Justin Bieber con Chance the Rapper.

Life is Good de Future y Drake.

Un Día de J Balvin, Dua Lipa y Tainy.

Wap de Cardi B y Megan Thee Stallion.

Ran On Me de Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande.

Ice Cream de BLACKPINK con Selena Gomez.

Estrella de Redes Sociales:

Adison Rae.

David Dobrik.

Emma Chamberlain.

Liza Koshy.

Loren Gray.

Jojo Siwa.

Dixie D´Amelio.

Charli D´Amelio.

Beauty Influencer 2020:

Antonio Garza.

Bretman Rock.

Jackie Aina.

Desi Perkins.

James Charles.

NikkieTutorials.

RCL Beauty.

Celebridad de Redes Sociales 2020:

Ariana Grande.

Justin Bieber.

Kylie Jenner.

Lebron James.

Selena Gomez.

Lady Gaga.

Kim Kardashian West.

Britney Spears.

La estrella con más estilo 2020:

Rihanna.

Zendaya.

Timothée Chalamet.

Lili Nas X.

Kim Kardashin West.

Janelle Monáe.

Kendall Jenner.

Lady Gaga.

Influencer Latino 2020:

Belén Soto.

Gaby Asturias.

José Eduardo Derbez.

Nath Campos.

Sofi Morandi.

JuanPablo Jaramillo.

Jacky Guzmán.

Daniella Álvarez.

