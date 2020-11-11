David Bowie: anuncian lanzamiento de No Trendy Réchauffé, su disco póstumo
El álbum de David Bowie estará disponible a partir del 20 de noviembre en la tienda oficial del cantante.
A pesar de que han pasado cuatro años desde su muerte, David Bowie continúa deleitando con su música alrededor del mundo. Ahora, sus miles de fans se encuentran a la expectativa del lanzamiento de No Trendy Réchauffé, su disco póstumo.
A través del Instagram oficial del recordado cantautor británico, se dio a conocer que esta producción estará disponible en vinilo y disco compacto a partir del próximo 20 de noviembre.
También se detalló que el trabajo expondrá el concierto en vivo que ofreció el 13 de diciembre de 1995, en el National Exhibition Center en Birmingham, como cierre de la gira Outside. “Jump they Say”, “Strangers when we meet” y dos versiones de “Hallo spaceboy” fueron algunos de los temas incluidos.
BLA PART 2 - NO TRENDY RÉCHAUFFÉ (LIVE BIRMINGHAM 95) “Slinky secrets, Hotter than the sun...” VINYL AND CD AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY VIA THE DAVID BOWIE OFFICIAL STORE & WARNER MUSIC GROUP’S DIG! STORE https://lnk.to/DB-BLA2 (Temp link in bio) ‘BRILLIANT LIVE ADVENTURES’ PART 2: 'NO TRENDY RÉCHAUFFÉ (LIVE BIRMINGHAM 95)’ SECOND LIVE ALBUM TO BE RELEASED ON CD AND 2xLP 20 NOVEMBER Parlophone Records is proud to announce further details for DAVID BOWIE 'BRILLIANT LIVE ADVENTURES', a series of six live albums from the 1990s which will be released on vinyl and CD as limited one run only pressings. The second release on CD and double vinyl is NO TRENDY RÉCHAUFFÉ (LIVE BIRMINGHAM 95) a previously unreleased live album recorded live at the Birmingham NEC 13th December 1995. This was the final show of the Outside tour in 1995 and was the first night of a five night festival promoted as "The Big Twix Mix Show”. The set list features rare live performances of 'Jump They Say’ and 'Strangers When We Meet’—the latter featuring lyrics that inspired the album’s title. The album also features two versions of 'Hallo Spaceboy,’ the second of which was filmed as ’Spaceboy’ was the intended next single at the time. The video was never completed, as the track was subsequently remixed by the Pet Shop Boys for single release and an alternative promotional video made. Excerpts from the show were broadcast by the BBC, and 'Moonage Daydream' and 'Under Pressure' were mixed by David Richards for release on the 'Hallo Spaceboy' CD single. Both versions on this album are previously unreleased, included here as played and mixed on the night they were performed. NO TRENDY RÉCHAUFFÉ was produced by David Bowie and performed by Bowie – vocals and saxophone, Carlos Alomar – rhythm guitar, Reeves Gabrels – lead guitar and vocals, Gail Ann Dorsey – bass and vocals, Zachary Alford – drums, Peter Schwartz - musical director, keyboards and synthesisers, George Simms – vocals, and Mike Garson – piano and keyboards. Full PR with track listing and pre-order link here: https://smarturl.it/BLA2BNetPR #BowieBirmingham95 #DBBLA #BrilliantLiveAdventures
No Trendy Réchauffé se lanzará al mercado como parte de Brilliant live adventures, una colección de edición limitada que está compuesta por seis álbumes grabados por David Bowie en vivo durante la década de los años 90.
La primera parte titulada Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95) salió a la luz en julio de 2020 y se espera que la tercera entrega este disponible antes de finalizar el año. Las tres producciones restantes serán lanzadas a lo largo del 2021.
A lo largo de toda su carrera artística, el británico grabó 25 discos de estudio, entre los cuales se encuentran Heroes, Never let me down y Young americans.
