Paris Hilton lidera protesta para cerrar escuela de Utah acusada de maltratos

Yesterday was one of the most empowering moments of my life! Returning to the place that has haunted my nightmares since I was a teen. Being there surrounded by hundreds of other survivors who have all endured the same pain & abuses that I have. Showing our abusers that we will no longer be silent & expose them for all the evil terrible things that they have done. Taking back our power & making it loud & clear that this child abuse needs to end! Thank you all yesterday for your kind words of love & encouragement. I was blown away by the love & support. You are all such incredible people in the survivor community. I admire your strength, bravery, resilience & passion. And I love and stand with you all! #iSeeYouSurvivor @BreakingCodeSilence 🙌 This is just the beginning!