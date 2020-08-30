Espectáculos

MTV VMAs 2020: Mira aquí la lista completa de artistas que ganaron en el evento musical

Los artistas con más galardones fueron BTS y Lady Gaga. | Foto: AFP - MTV

Los grandes ganadores de la noche fueron BTS, Ariana Grande y Lady Gaga. Por su parte, Maluma y CNCO representaron a la música latina al vencer en sus categorías.

30 Ago 2020 | 23:05 h

Los MTV Video Music Awards se llevaron a cabo la noche del 30 de agosto en una edición sin precedentes. Los organizadores tuvieron que realizar una gran cantidad de cambios para adaptarse a las restricciones por la pandemia, pero eso no perjudicó la calidad del show.

La edición 2020 del evento dejó a tres grandes ganadores de la noche. Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga y el grupo K-pop BTS fueron los que se llevaron la mayor cantidad de premios en los VMAs.

Las intérpretes de “Rain on me” se llevaron tres ‘hombres lunares’. Por su parte, el septeto coreano obtuvo cuatro premios. Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de ganadores:

VIDEO DEL AÑO

  • Billie Eilish – “Everything i wanted”
  • Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
  • Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
  • Taylor Swift – “The Man”
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
The Weeknd | Foto: AFP

