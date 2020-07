La historia de amor de Kelly Preston y John Travolta: un flechazo a primera vista y una boda en París

View this post on Instagram

To my dearest Johnny, the most wonderful man I know. You have given me hope when I have felt lost, loved me patiently and unconditionally… made me laugh harder than any other human being possible... shared the most beautiful highs and at times lows. You’re a dream Daddio and make life so much fun!! I trust my love with you implicitly... with you I know I will always be okay no matter what happens... I love you forever and completely. Happy 28th Anniversary @johntravolta 💕♥️🥰