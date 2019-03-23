Kids Choice Awards 2019: Conoce la lista completa de nominados [FOTOS]

HOY sábado 23 de marzo a las 19:00 horas (Perú), se festejarán los Kids Choice Awards 2019 en Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos. El evento de Nickelodeon que premia lo mejor de la televisión y la música tendrá al popular DJ Khaled como presentador.
Los premios del público. El evento se ha hecho muy popular porque son los mismos espectadores los que escogen a los ganadores a través de una votación. Las plataformas para votar son la web de Nickelodeon, Twitter e Instagram.
Esta es la lista completa de nominados:
Modern Family
The Big Bang Theory
Fuller House
Henry Danger
BUNK’D
Raven’s Home
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Flash
Stranger Things
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
A Series of Unfortunate Events
SpongeBob SquarePants
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
The Loud House
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teen Titans Go!
Aquaman
Mary Poppins Returns
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
The Kissing Booth
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Chadwick Boseman
Robert Downey Jr.
Chris Hemsworth
Jason Momoa
Chris Evans
Scarlett Johansson
Peter Rabbit
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Incredibles 2
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Grinch
The Chainsmokers
Fall Out Boy
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
Twenty One Pilots
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Shawn Mendes
Drake
Justin Timberlake
Luke Bryan
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Selena Gomez
Camila Cabello
Delicate - Taylor Swift
thank u, next - Ariana Grande
In My Feelings - Drake
Natural - Imagine Dragons
Youngblood - 5 Seconds of Summer
In My Blood - Shawn Mendes
Girls Like You - Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B
Happier - Marshmello, featuring Bastille
Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line
No Brainer - DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo
SICKO MODE - Travis Scott, featuring Drake
I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin
África: Davido
Asia: BLACKPINK
Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan
Europa: David Guetta
Norteamérica: Taylor Swift
Latinoamérica: J Balvin
Reino Unido: HRVY
Just Dance 2019
LEGO The Incredibles
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
Super Mario Party