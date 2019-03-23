Kids Choice Awards 2019: Conoce la lista completa de nominados [FOTOS]

HOY sábado 23 de marzo a las 19:00 horas (Perú), se festejarán los Kids Choice Awards 2019 en Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos. El evento de Nickelodeon que premia lo mejor de la televisión y la música tendrá al popular DJ Khaled como presentador.

Los premios del público. El evento se ha hecho muy popular porque son los mismos espectadores los que escogen a los ganadores a través de una votación. Las plataformas para votar son la web de Nickelodeon, Twitter e Instagram.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados:

Programa de televisión divertido favorito

Modern Family

The Big Bang Theory

Fuller House

Henry Danger

BUNK’D

Raven’s Home

Drama de TV favorito

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Flash

Stranger Things

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Caricatura favorita

SpongeBob SquarePants

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

The Loud House

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teen Titans Go!

Película favorita

Aquaman

Mary Poppins Returns

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

The Kissing Booth

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Superhéroe favorito

Chadwick Boseman

Robert Downey Jr.

Chris Hemsworth

Jason Momoa

Chris Evans

Scarlett Johansson

Película animada favorita

Peter Rabbit

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Incredibles 2

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Grinch

Grupo musical favorito

The Chainsmokers

Fall Out Boy

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

Twenty One Pilots

Artista hombre favorito

Bruno Mars

DJ Khaled

Shawn Mendes

Drake

Justin Timberlake

Luke Bryan

Artista mujer favorita

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Selena Gomez

Camila Cabello

Canción favorita

Delicate - Taylor Swift

thank u, next - Ariana Grande

In My Feelings - Drake

Natural - Imagine Dragons

Youngblood - 5 Seconds of Summer

In My Blood - Shawn Mendes

Colaboración favorita

Girls Like You - Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B

Happier - Marshmello, featuring Bastille

Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line

No Brainer - DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo

SICKO MODE - Travis Scott, featuring Drake

I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin

Artista musical global favorita

África: Davido

Asia: BLACKPINK

Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan

Europa: David Guetta

Norteamérica: Taylor Swift

Latinoamérica: J Balvin

Reino Unido: HRVY

Videojuego favorito

Just Dance 2019

LEGO The Incredibles

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Super Mario Party