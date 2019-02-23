Premios Oscar 2019: Mira quiénes son los nominados de las 24 categorías [FOTOS]

A solo unas horas de la ceremonia de los Premios Oscar 2019. Conoce quiénes son los nominados a las 24 categorías.
El 24 de febrero se realizará la ceremonia de los Premios Oscar 2019, el certamen más esperado por la industria del cine. El lugar elegido es el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles en Estados Unidos. La sorpresa para este año, sin duda, es la ausencia de un animador, sin embargo, la academia apostó por tener celebridades para presentar cada una de las categorías.
Como todos los años, algunos conocedores ya tienen sus favoritos y "Roma" de Alfonso Cuarón, según Ben Zauzmer un experto en la materia que se graduó de la Universidad de Harvard, se llevaría el galardón a Mejor Película. Conoce los nominados.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay - Vice
Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Yalitza Aparicio - Roma
Glenn Close - The Wife
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
MEJOR ACTOR
Christian Bale - Vice
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen Green Book
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Amy Adams - Vice
Marina de Tavira - Roma
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
The Favourite - Deborah Davis u Tony McNamara
First Reformed - Paul Schrader
Green Book - Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly u Nick Vallelonga
Roma - Alfonso Cuaron
Vice - Adam McKay
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
A Star Is Born - Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters u Eric Roth
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Joel Coen u Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel u Kevin Willmott
If Beale Street Could Talk - Barry Jenkins
Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Nicole Holofcener y Jeff Whitty
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Mary Zophres
Black Panther - Ruth E. Carter
The Favourite - Sandy Powell
Mary Poppins Returns - Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots - Alexandra Byrne
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
The Favourite - Robbie Ryan
Never Look Away - Caleb Deschanel
Roma - Alfonso Cuaron
A Star Is Born - Matty Libatique
Cold War - Lukasz Zal
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
"All the Stars" - Black Panther, compuesta por Kendrick Lamar, Al Shux, Sounwave, SZA and Anthony Tiffith, y cantada por Kendrick Lamar y SZA
"I'll Fight" - RBG, compuesta por Diane Warren y cantada por Jennifer Hudson
"The Place Where Lost Things Go" - Mary Poppins Returns, compuesta por Marc Shaiman y Scott Wittman, y cantanda por Emily Blunt
"Shallow" - A Star Is Born, compuesta por Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando y Andrew Wyatt, y cantada por Bradley Cooper y Lady Gaga
"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, compuesta por Dave Rawlings y Gillian Welch, y cantada por Tim Blake Nelson y Willie Watson
MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL
Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson
BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard
If Beale Street Could Talk - Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns - Marc Shaiman
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
Capernaum - Líbano
Cold War - Polonia
Never Look Away - Alemania
Roma - México
Shoplifters - Japón
MEJOR SONIDO
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Black Panther - Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart
The Favourite - Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton
First Man - Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas
Mary Poppins Returns - John Myhre and Gordon Sim
Roma - Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
