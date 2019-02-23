Premios Oscar 2019: Mira quiénes son los nominados de las 24 categorías [FOTOS]

El 24 de febrero se realizará la ceremonia de los Premios Oscar 2019, el certamen más esperado por la industria del cine. El lugar elegido es el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles en Estados Unidos. La sorpresa para este año, sin duda, es la ausencia de un animador, sin embargo, la academia apostó por tener celebridades para presentar cada una de las categorías.

Como todos los años, algunos conocedores ya tienen sus favoritos y "Roma" de Alfonso Cuarón, según Ben Zauzmer un experto en la materia que se graduó de la Universidad de Harvard, se llevaría el galardón a Mejor Película. Conoce los nominados.

¿Cuáles son las nominaciones de los Premios Oscar 2019?

MEJOR PELÍCULA

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite

Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay - Vice

Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Glenn Close - The Wife

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

MEJOR ACTOR

Christian Bale - Vice

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen Green Book

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Amy Adams - Vice

Marina de Tavira - Roma

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

The Favourite - Deborah Davis u Tony McNamara

First Reformed - Paul Schrader

Green Book - Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly u Nick Vallelonga

Roma - Alfonso Cuaron

Vice - Adam McKay

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

A Star Is Born - Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters u Eric Roth

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Joel Coen u Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel u Kevin Willmott

If Beale Street Could Talk - Barry Jenkins

Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Nicole Holofcener y Jeff Whitty

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Mary Zophres

Black Panther - Ruth E. Carter

The Favourite - Sandy Powell

Mary Poppins Returns - Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots - Alexandra Byrne

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

The Favourite - Robbie Ryan

Never Look Away - Caleb Deschanel

Roma - Alfonso Cuaron

A Star Is Born - Matty Libatique

Cold War - Lukasz Zal

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

"All the Stars" - Black Panther, compuesta por Kendrick Lamar, Al Shux, Sounwave, SZA and Anthony Tiffith, y cantada por Kendrick Lamar y SZA

"I'll Fight" - RBG, compuesta por Diane Warren y cantada por Jennifer Hudson

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" - Mary Poppins Returns, compuesta por Marc Shaiman y Scott Wittman, y cantanda por Emily Blunt

"Shallow" - A Star Is Born, compuesta por Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando y Andrew Wyatt, y cantada por Bradley Cooper y Lady Gaga

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, compuesta por Dave Rawlings y Gillian Welch, y cantada por Tim Blake Nelson y Willie Watson

MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL

Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson

BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard

If Beale Street Could Talk - Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns - Marc Shaiman

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Capernaum - Líbano

Cold War - Polonia

Never Look Away - Alemania

Roma - México

Shoplifters - Japón

MEJOR SONIDO

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Black Panther - Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart

The Favourite - Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

First Man - Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas

Mary Poppins Returns - John Myhre and Gordon Sim

Roma - Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

