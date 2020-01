Francia: Banco Central indica que las huelgas contra la reforma de pensiones atrofian el crecimiento

A demonstrator walks past burning debris during a protest called by the 'Yellow Vest' (gilets jaunes) anti-government movement as part of a nationwide multi-sector strike against the French government's pensions overhaul, on January 11, 2020 in Nantes, western France. - France's government on January 11, 2020, offered a possible compromise to unions waging a crippling, weeks-long transport strike against pension reform, offering to withdraw the most contested proposal that would in effect have raised the retirement age by two years. "To demonstrate my confidence in the social partners... I am willing to withdraw from the bill the short-term measure I had proposed" to set a so-called "pivot age" of 64 with effect from 2027, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe wrote in a letter to union leaders a day after they met seeking to end the labour action, now in its 38th day. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)