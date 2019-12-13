Liverpool vs. Watford EN VIVO ONLINE: Hora, canalaes y horarios para el partidazo Premier League
Liverpool vs. Watford EN VIVO EN DIRECTO vía ESPN2 desde las 7:30 a.m. (hora peruana) por la fecha 17 de la Premier League en el estadio Anfield.
Liverpool vs. Watford EN VIVO ONLINE | Premier League 2019 | Este sábado 14 de diciembre desde las 7:30 a.m. (hora peruana) Liverpool recibe en el estadio Anfield a Watford por la fecha 17 de la Premier League. La República transmitirá el minuto a minuto del partido con todas las incidencias, las mejores jugadas, los goles y, finalmente, un resumen del cotejo.
Quien se impone en la hegemonía de la tabla de posiciones de la Premier League es Liverpool, que abre las puertas de su estadio para colisionar con Watford luego de vencer por 3-0 a Bournemouth en Dean Court. Con 46 puntos, los ‘Reds’ se disparan en el campeonato inglés y tienen la mira puesta en la copa.
En el otro lado del gramado, Watford se ubica en la cola de la tabla de puntajes con 9 unidades en 16 partidos. El cuadro inglés llega a su partido ante Liverpool tras igualar por 0-0 ante Crystal Palace en el Vicarage Road.
Liverpool vs. Watford EN VIVO: Posibles alineaciones
Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Naby Keïta, Jordan Henderson, James Milner; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Watford: Ben Foster; Kiko Femenía, Christian Kabasele, Craig Cathcart, Adam Masina; Abdoulaye Doucouré, Étienne Capoue, Ismaïla Sarr, Roberto Pereyra, Gerard Deulofeu; Troy Deeney.
Liverpool vs. Watford EN VIVO: Horarios en el mundo
Perú: 7:30 a. m.
Colombia: 7:30 a. m.
Ecuador: 7:30 a. m.
Estados Unidos (Miami, Florida, Washington y Nueva York): 7:30 a. m.
Bolivia: 8:30 a. m.
Venezuela: 8:30 a. m.
Paraguay: 9:30 a. m.
Argentina: 9:30 a. m.
Uruguay: 9:30 a. m.
Chile: 9:30 a. m.
Brasil: 9:30 a. m.
Liverpool vs. Watford EN VIVO: Canales en el mundo
Perú: ESPN2
Colombia: ESPN2
Ecuador: ESPN2
Estados Unidos: Telemundo Deportes
Bolivia: ESPN
Venezuela: ESPN
Paraguay: ESPN2
Argentina: ESPN2
Uruguay: ESPN2
Chile: ESPN2
Brasil: ESPN
