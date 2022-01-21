Seoul Music Awards 2022: nominados, lineup y horarios para los premios SMA

Con votaciones cerradas, comienza la cuenta regresiva para ver qué nominados de los Seoul Music Awards 2022 se convierten en ganadores. El evento presencial se transmitirá por streaming desde Seúl y mostrará performances de artistas como STAYC, THE BOYZ, NCT y más.

¿Cuál es el lineup de los SMA 2022? ¿A qué hora inicia el evento? Te lo contamos a continuación.

Esta es una de las galas que cierra la temporada de premios en la industria k-pop. Los Seoul Music Awards conmemoran su edición 31 y se realizarán el domingo 23 de enero, con público presente en el estadio Gocheok Sky Dome en Seúl.

La transmisión será vía KBS en Corea del Sur y por la app HelloLive para el público internacional. La opción de streaming requiere un ticket de acceso.

Once actos musicales serán presentados en el escenario para mostrar las canciones con las que destacaron en el 2021.

Estos son los grupos, solistas y producciones que compiten por las categorías principales de los SMA 2022.

TWICE – Taste of Love.

Treasure – The First Step: Treasure Effect

Oh My Girl – Dear Oh My Girl

Monsta X – One Of A Kind

Kassy – I will light your way

Jung Dong Ha – I Still Love You

GyeongseoYeji/Jeon Gunho – If You Lovingly Call My Name

Davichi – Just hug me

Cravity – Season 3, Hideout: Be Our Voice

Big Mama – One Day More

Purple Kiss – Can We Talk Again.

2AM – Ballad 21 F/W

Hwang Chiyeul – Be My Reason

Lee So Jung – If you were still here

Heize – Happen

Car the garden – Closely Far Away

MeloMance – Go Back

Sin Ye Young – Not even a call

Paul Kim – Love Letter

Red Velvet’s Wendy – Like Water