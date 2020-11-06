Tale of the nine tailed culmina rodaje: actores se despiden de sus personajes

View this post on Instagram

구미호뎐 본 촬영이 모두 끝났습니다. 이랑을 대신해, 또한 이랑으로서, 사랑해주고 응원해주신 모든 분들께 진심으로 감사드립니다. 참 외로운 아이인데, 여러분들 덕분에 전혀 외롭지 않게 촬영을 행복하게 무사히 마칠수 있었습니다. 함께해준 나의 팀, team 🦊 - 앞으로도 남은 구미호뎐. 이랑의 이야기를 함께해주세요! —————————————- The filming of <Tale of the Nine-Tailed> has officially finished. On behalf of 'Lee Rang' and as 'Lee Rang' himself, I would like to say a sincere thank you to everyone who showed love and support. Although an isolated character, filming was enjoyable and felt the least bit lonely thanks to you guys. To my team with me the whole way, team 🦊 - Be sure to stick around for <Tale of the Nine-Tailed> and Lee Rang until the end! #구미호뎐 #tailoftheninetailed #kimbum #kimbeom #김범 #구미호뎐이랑 #金汎 #🦊