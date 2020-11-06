Tale of the nine tailed culmina rodaje: actores se despiden de sus personajes
Kim Bum, Lee Don Wook, Hwang Hee, Jo Bo Ah, entre otros, acabaron de filmar el capitulo final de Tale of the nine tailed.
El 6 de noviembre, los actores principales de Tale of the nine tailed anunciaron el fin de las grabaciones del drama y celebraron cada uno a su manera. Los artistas compartieron fotos en sus redes sociales.
Uno de los primeros en dar aviso que se acabó el rodaje fue Kim Bum, quien a través de su perfil oficial en Instagram compartió la noticia.
El actor de Lee Rang colocó la siguiente leyenda: “La filmación de Gumiho ha terminado. Agradezco sinceramente a todos los que me amaron y apoyaron a mi nombre y como Lee Rang (Es un niño muy solitario). Gracias a todos ustedes, pude terminar el rodaje feliz y segura sin sentirme solo. Mi equipo con nosotros ¡Comparte la historia con Lee!”.
구미호뎐 본 촬영이 모두 끝났습니다. 이랑을 대신해, 또한 이랑으로서, 사랑해주고 응원해주신 모든 분들께 진심으로 감사드립니다. 참 외로운 아이인데, 여러분들 덕분에 전혀 외롭지 않게 촬영을 행복하게 무사히 마칠수 있었습니다. 함께해준 나의 팀, team 🦊 - 앞으로도 남은 구미호뎐. 이랑의 이야기를 함께해주세요! —————————————- The filming of <Tale of the Nine-Tailed> has officially finished. On behalf of 'Lee Rang' and as 'Lee Rang' himself, I would like to say a sincere thank you to everyone who showed love and support. Although an isolated character, filming was enjoyable and felt the least bit lonely thanks to you guys. To my team with me the whole way, team 🦊 - Be sure to stick around for <Tale of the Nine-Tailed> and Lee Rang until the end! #구미호뎐 #tailoftheninetailed #kimbum #kimbeom #김범 #구미호뎐이랑 #金汎 #🦊
Asimismo, Jo Bo Ah utilizó su perfil en Instagram para agradecer las muestras de cariño. La actriz lució junto a su staff y sosteniendo un pastel con su figura.
"Finalmente la historia de los Gumiho acabó. Durante los últimos siete meses, hemos estado juntos desde el amanecer hasta la noche sin una sola percepción.
Nam Jiara es un personaje empeñosa. Muchas gracias, te quiero. Siempre corre y la ayuda,
Nuestro Subin, que se preocupa más por mí que yo. Nuestra Jagni adorable alta. Hermano Hungi que siempre me protege del interior, gracias a ti, pude realizar el papel de Jia. Estaré agradecido con mis amigos por el resto de mi vida. Los amo".
드디어 구미호뎐의 막이 내렸습니다.. 지난 7개월동안 단 한번의 지각도없이 새벽부터 밤까지 함께해주고, 남지아라는 캐릭터의 마침표를 찍어주신 뽀벤져스, 아기뽀벤져스 여러분.. 진심으로 감사드리고, 사랑합니다. 언제나 당장이라도 달려와 도와주는 영숙언니, 나를 나보다 더 아껴주는 우리 수빈이, 우리팀 재간둥이 사랑스러운 하이 항상 내옆을 듬직하게 지켜주는 훈기오빠 여러분들이 있었기에 지아가 완성될 수 있었어요. 평생 기억하고 추억할게 내친구들 사랑해
Aunque ya se culminó con las filmaciones del drama, Tale of the nine tailed sigue en emisión todos los miércoles y jueves hasta el 26 de noviembre.
Puedes ver el drama desde la plataforma de Viki, donde se comparte una vez finalizada la transmisión en Corea del Sur por tvN.
