Oscar 2022, ganadores: lista completa con los actores, actrices, directores y películas

Los Premios Oscar 2022 ya tienen a sus ganadores. En una gala llena de sorpresas, como el que protagonizó Will Smith con Chris Rock donde el intérprete de “King Richard” golpeó al actor cómico, más de un televidente y amante del cine vio cómo su película, actor, actriz y producción favorita se llevó un premio a casa.

A continuación, repasa la lista completa de ganadores en los Premios Oscar 2022.

Mejor película

Belfast

CODA - GANADORA*

Don’t Look Up

Drive my Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare alley

The Power of the Dog

West side story

Mejor edición de sonido

Dune - GANADORA*

Belfast

No time to die

The power of the dog

West side story

Mejor documental corto

The Queen of Basketball - GANADOR*

Audible

Lead me home

Three songs for Benazir

When we were bullies

Mejor cortometraje animado

The Windshield Wiper - GANADOR*

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

Mejor cortometraje

The Long Goodbye - GANADOR*

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The dress

On my mind

Please hold

Mejor banda sonora

Dune - GANADORA*

Don’t look up

Encanto

Madres Paralelas

El poder del perro

Mejor montaje

Dune - GANADORA*

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

El poder del perro

Tick, tick... BOOM!

Mejor diseño de producción

Dune - GANADORA*

Nightmare Alley

El poder del perro

The tragedy of Macbeth

West side story

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

The eyes of Tammy Faye - GANADORA*

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

House of Gucci

Mejor actriz de reparto

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - GANADORA*

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, El poder del perro

AunJanue Ellis, King Richard

Mejor fotografía

Dune - GANADORA*

Nightmare Alley

El poder del perro

The tragedy of Macbeth

West side story

Mejores efectos visuales

Dune - GANADORA*

Free guy

No time to die

Shang-Chi y la layenda de los 10 anillos

Spider-Man: no way home

Mejor película animada

Encanto - GANADORA*

Luca

Flee

The Mitchells vs. the Machine

Raya and the last dragon

Mejor actor de reparto

Troy Kotsur, CODA - GANADOR*

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Mejor película internacional

Drive My Car - GANADORA*

Flee

Fue la mano de Dios

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The worst person in the world

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Cruella - GANADORA*

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West side story

Mejor guion original

Belfast - GANADORA*

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Mejor guion adaptado

CODA - GANADORA*

Drive my car

Dune

The lost daughter

El poder del perro

Mejor canción original

No time to die - GANADORA*

Be alive, de King Richard

Dos oruguitas, de Encanto

Down to Joy, de Belfast

Somehow you do, de Four Good Days

Mejor largometraje documental

Summer of Soul - GANADOR*

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Riding with fire

Mejor director

Jane Campion, El poder del perro - GANADORA*

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive my car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Steven Spielberg, West side story

Mejor actor

Will Smith, King Richard - GANADOR*

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, El poder del perro

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick... BOOM!

Denzel Washington, The tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor actriz

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye - GANADORA*

Olivia Colman, The lost daughter

Penélope Cruz, Madres paralelas

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos