Oscar 2022, ganadores: lista completa con los actores, actrices, directores y películas
Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Jane Campion y “CODA”, son algunos de los nombres que se llevaron una estatuilla dorada a casa en los premios de la Academia.
Los Oscar 2022 tuvieron un accidentado final protagonizado por Will Smith y Chris Rock. Foto: composición/La República
Los Premios Oscar 2022 ya tienen a sus ganadores. En una gala llena de sorpresas, como el que protagonizó Will Smith con Chris Rock donde el intérprete de “King Richard” golpeó al actor cómico, más de un televidente y amante del cine vio cómo su película, actor, actriz y producción favorita se llevó un premio a casa.
A continuación, repasa la lista completa de ganadores en los Premios Oscar 2022.
Ganadores de los Oscar 2022
- Mejor película
- Belfast
- CODA - GANADORA*
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive my Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West side story
- Mejor edición de sonido
- Dune - GANADORA*
- Belfast
- No time to die
- The power of the dog
- West side story
- Mejor documental corto
- The Queen of Basketball - GANADOR*
- Audible
- Lead me home
- Three songs for Benazir
- When we were bullies
- Mejor cortometraje animado
- The Windshield Wiper - GANADOR*
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- Mejor cortometraje
- The Long Goodbye - GANADOR*
- Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
- The dress
- On my mind
- Please hold
- Mejor banda sonora
- Dune - GANADORA*
- Don’t look up
- Encanto
- Madres Paralelas
- El poder del perro
- Mejor montaje
- Dune - GANADORA*
- Don’t Look Up
- King Richard
- El poder del perro
- Tick, tick... BOOM!
- Mejor diseño de producción
- Dune - GANADORA*
- Nightmare Alley
- El poder del perro
- The tragedy of Macbeth
- West side story
- Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- The eyes of Tammy Faye - GANADORA*
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- House of Gucci
- Mejor actriz de reparto
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - GANADORA*
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, El poder del perro
- AunJanue Ellis, King Richard
- Mejor fotografía
- Dune - GANADORA*
- Nightmare Alley
- El poder del perro
- The tragedy of Macbeth
- West side story
- Mejores efectos visuales
- Dune - GANADORA*
- Free guy
- No time to die
- Shang-Chi y la layenda de los 10 anillos
- Spider-Man: no way home
- Mejor película animada
- Encanto - GANADORA*
- Luca
- Flee
- The Mitchells vs. the Machine
- Raya and the last dragon
- Mejor actor de reparto
- Troy Kotsur, CODA - GANADOR*
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
- Mejor película internacional
- Drive My Car - GANADORA*
- Flee
- Fue la mano de Dios
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
- The worst person in the world
- Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Cruella - GANADORA*
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West side story
- Mejor guion original
- Belfast - GANADORA*
- Don’t Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
- Mejor guion adaptado
- CODA - GANADORA*
- Drive my car
- Dune
- The lost daughter
- El poder del perro
- Mejor canción original
- No time to die - GANADORA*
- Be alive, de King Richard
- Dos oruguitas, de Encanto
- Down to Joy, de Belfast
- Somehow you do, de Four Good Days
- Mejor largometraje documental
- Summer of Soul - GANADOR*
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Riding with fire
- Mejor director
- Jane Campion, El poder del perro - GANADORA*
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive my car
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Steven Spielberg, West side story
- Mejor actor
- Will Smith, King Richard - GANADOR*
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, El poder del perro
- Andrew Garfield, tick, tick... BOOM!
- Denzel Washington, The tragedy of Macbeth
- Mejor actriz
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye - GANADORA*
- Olivia Colman, The lost daughter
- Penélope Cruz, Madres paralelas
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer.