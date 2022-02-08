Oscar 2022 - Revisa la lista completa de los artistas nominados
Cine y series

Lista de nominados a los Óscar 2022: revisa qué actores, actrices y películas lograron mención

Llegó el día. Se conoció oficialmente las películas y actores nominados a los Óscar 2022. La ceremonia se celebrará el 27 de marzo de 2022.

Revisa la lista completa de nominados a los Óscar 2020. Foto: composición LR/Oscar
Cine y Series LR

El 8 de enero se realizó el evento de anuncio oficial de los nominados a los Óscar 2022, donde destacaron las menciones a películas como Spider-Man: no way home, The power of the dog, Don’ look up (No mires arriba), Dune, entre otros.

Revisa nuestra lista completa de los artistas de Hollywood que competirán por el ansiado trofeo el próximo 27 de marzo de 2022 en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.

Actriz de apoyo

  • Jessi Buckley de The lost daughter
  • Ariana DeBose de West side story
  • Judi Dench de Belfast
  • Kirsten Dunst de The power of the dog
  • Aunjanaue Ellis de King Richard

Oscar 2022: nominados a Mejor actriz de apoyo. Foto: @TheAcademy

Diseño de vestuario - Costume

  • Jenny Beavan de Cruella
  • Massimo Catini Parrini y Jacqueline Durran de Cyrano
  • Jaqueline West y Robert Morgan de Dune
  • Paul Tazewell de West side story
  • Luis Sequeira de Nightmare alley

Oscar 2022: nominados a Mejor Diseño de vestuario. Foto: @TheAcademy

Mejor sonido - Best sound

  • Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, Jamer Mather y Niv Adiri de Belfast
  • Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill y Ron Bartlett de Dune
  • Simon Hayes, Olvier Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey y Mark Taylor de No time to die
  • Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie y Tara Webb de The power of the dog
  • Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydtrom, Brian Cummey, Andy Nelson y Sharwn Myrphy de West side story

Oscar 2022: nominados a Mejor sonido. Foto: @TheAcademy

Puntuación original - Original score

  • Don’t look up
  • Dune
  • Encanto
  • Parallel mothers
  • The power of the dog

Oscar 2022: nominados a Original score. Foto: @TheAcademy

Guion adaptado - Adapted screenplay

  • Drive my car
  • Coda
  • Duna
  • The lost daughter
  • The power of the dog

Oscar 2022: nominados a Mejor guion adaptado. Foto: @TheAcademy

Guion original - Original screenplay

  • Belfast
  • Don’t look up
  • King Richard
  • Licorice pizza
  • The worst person in the world

Oscar 2022: nominados a Mejor Guion original - Original screenplay. Foto: @TheAcademy

Cortometraje animado -Animated short film

  • Affairs of the art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The windshield wiper

Oscar 2022: nominados a Mejor Cortometraje animado -Animated short film. Foto: @TheAcademy

Cortometraje de acción real -Live action short film

  • Ala kachuu take and run
  • The dress
  • The long goodbye
  • Oh my mind

Actor de apoyo -Actor supporting role

  • Ciaran Hind
  • Troy Kotsur
  • Jesse Plemons
  • J-K. Simons
  • Kodi Smit McPhee

Canción original - Original song

  • “Be alive” de King Richard
  • “Dos oruguitas” de Encanto
  • Belfast
  • “No time to die” de No time to die
  • “For good day”

Película animada - Animated Feature

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • Eh mitchell
  • Raya

Maquillaje y peinado - Makeup & hairstyling

  • Coming 2 America
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • The eyes of tammy faye
  • House of gucci

Edición de película - Film editing

  • Don’t look up
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • The power of the dog
  • Tick tick boom

Mejor documental - Documentary features

  • Audible
  • Lead me home
  • The quee of basketball
  • Three
  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Summer of soul or
  • Writhing on fire

Efectos visuales - Visual effect

  • Dune
  • Free guy
  • Shanchi chi
  • Spiderman
  • No time to die

Diseño de producción - Production desing

  • Dune
  • West side story
  • Best internacional film
  • Drive my car
  • Flee
  • The hand of god
  • Lunana: a yak in the
  • The worst of person in the world

Mejor actor - Leading actor

  • Javier Bardem
  • Benedict Cuber
  • Andrew Garfiel
  • Will Smith
  • Denzel Washintong

Mejor actriz

  • Jessica Chastain
  • Olivia Colman
  • Penélope Cruz
  • Nicole Kidman
  • Kristen Stewart de Spencer

Mejor director

  • Befltadt
  • Drive my car
  • Licorerice pizza
  • The power of the dog

Mejor película - Best picture

  • Belfast
  • Coda
  • Don’t look up
  • Drive my car
  • Dune
  • The power of the dog
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare alley
  • West sside story
